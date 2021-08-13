MCMINN COUNTY

Election Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse.

ATHENS

City Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.

ETOWAH

Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.

Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will hold their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public.

