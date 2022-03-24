Local fire departments are participating in a grant program in hopes of recruiting more volunteers.
This is the second grant process, spanning two years, that the state has participated in that will allow fire departments with volunteers to fund various methods of recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters.
“This is the second phase of a grant. Before COVID a couple of years ago, Etowah Rural, Englewood Rural, Athens Rural, Riceville, Claxton and Calhoun were involved in a grant for recruitment and we ended up getting about 78 volunteers for that,” Englewood Rural Fire Chief Billy Roach said. “McMinn County is applying as a whole this time. We had one department that didn’t want to participate in it but we will apply for the grant, the application is due March 31, and they will let us know if we get the grant.”
The grant is through the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, which is a statewide program.
“We all need volunteers,” he noted. “The Englewood station is the busiest station in the county right now. Last year we ran almost 900 calls.”
Roach noted that the Englewood Rural Fire Department has been keeping a steady flow of volunteers through their recruitment plans.
“We work with the Boy Scouts and we recruit a lot of young men and women out of high school,” he said. “We are continuing that. We have already been to Englewood, Mountain View and McMinn Central this year, but some departments don’t have enough manpower to even get a truck out of the station.”
The Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association Treasurer Eddie Phillips stated the grant is a FEMA SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) Grant intended for the recruitment and retention of firefighters.
“This is a competitive grant (among the states) that guarantees results and helps us recruit new firefighters and gives us training and programs to help keep them,” Phillips said. “This is for a two-year performance period and it is the second time that we have done this grant. A few years ago we did phase one and now, for this phase, we have $778,826 to help with the recruitment and retention efforts.”
He noted that every state has been struggling to obtain new volunteers in their fire departments.
“McMinn County participated in phase one and it was very successful and they are hoping to participate in phase two also,” he noted. “We are in the process now of checking all of the county groups that are interested in it. All departments that have volunteers are eligible for this grant, so they will all go in together as a county group, but this will help each individual fire department.”
Phillips noted that a lot of people don’t even realize that they are served by a volunteer fire department.
“They don’t really think that the departments really rely on volunteers — even the paid departments still rely on volunteers for the manpower, so this grant help make people aware of that,” he stated. “When people find out that they need volunteers and how they can be a part of the fire service, be a guardian, and help their community, they really want to help out and this is really a unique opportunity.”
One of the recruitment efforts will be through the website www.volunteerfiretn.org
“When we get everything up and running people will be able to go onto that website and fill out a form and we will match them up with the right fire department. It is really a unique way of doing it,” he said. “The website works right now, but we don’t have the matchmaking system up yet. We are currently looking for departments who want to participate in it but plan to have it up and working in April.”
Other ways of promotion will be through banners, stickers, fliers and anything else that could help spread the word.
“There are a bunch of different slogans and advertisements that we have come up with,” he stated. “We will also do a scientific study on each of the counties to help target how to reach potential volunteers as well. We are excited about this. We know that we will bring in a bunch of new firefighters to the departments across the state and the program really enhances the image of the volunteer fire service and shows what it means to Tennessee and to the individual communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.