Tennessee Wesleyan University is moving into the final stretch of interviews in their search for a new college president.
Earlier this year, current TWU President Dr. Harley Knowles announced his intention to retire.
TWU Board of Trustees Chairman Jim Winer stated they narrowed down the list and interviewed eight candidates over the weekend.
“(Monday) morning the committee met to identify three candidates from the eight that we had over the weekend for campus visits,” Winer said. “Each candidate will come to a dinner the day before, have a day of meetings and presentations, there will be a public forum, however we don’t have an exact time just yet.”
According to Winer, Larry Wallace will do additional background research into the three finalists and Bill Kilbride will execute an agreement with the next president.
“Everything is currently going on schedule,” Winer said. “We haven’t scheduled the called board meeting for voting on a candidate but I think that will happen at the end of May.”
Winer believes they have succeeded in obtaining a “really good candidate pool” to choose from.
“In part that is because Harley Knowles, the previous college president, has done a really good job of making Tennessee Wesleyan University such an attractive opportunity for prospective candidates,” he expressed. “I think we have a really good search committee and search firm so I’m really optimistic that the results will be very positive.”
He expressed his excitement on entering the “final stretch” on the search for a new college president.
“This is very exciting and it has been a lot of work for the entire committee,” Winer expressed. “We had some great contributions from some committee members, so it will be nice to get some closure but I will miss working with this group of people. I hope the result is a really great president who will be there for the long term. This has been a great experience and I feel like I have learned a lot from this.”
Winer expressed his gratitude to everyone who showed interest in the position.
“I really appreciate the candidates who put themselves out there,” he said. “We had, I believe, 65 resumes and a very strong candidate pool and I appreciate all the help we received from sorting the resumes, the committee members, the quality of the conversation and observation of committee members during those meetings and I would like to thank all of them for the work that they have done.”
Currently the three remaining candidates will meet at TWU in-person on May 2, May 4 and May 5 where they will meet all of the search committee representatives, take a campus tour, meet with project cabinet, meet with members of the diversity council, have lunch with students and participate in an open forum at the end of the day.
More information can be found at https://www.tnwesleyan.edu/about/leadership/executive-search/president-search.php
