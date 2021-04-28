Officials are dealing with two blazes in the Cherokee National Forest, including one near Tellico Plains.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, Cherokee National Forest fire crews are fighting fires at Mill Creek and Long Branch.
In total, those two fires covered almost 1,000 acres as of Sunday.
“Even though we have received rain and the forest is mostly green, ground conditions are very dry right now,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Trent Girard. “Please remain vigilant while enjoying the forest and extinguish all camp/warming fires.”
The Long Branch Fire in Monroe County is approximately 700 acres and 75% contained, as of Monday. Firefighting crews were checking containment lines and engaging in mop-up operations as necessary Monday.
Crews and equipment as well as smoke may still be in the Cherohala Skyway area and could cause traffic delays. The Long Branch Trail (#103) and the Hemlock Trail (#101) remain closed until they are considered safe for visitors.
“While the rain yesterday did help with control efforts, we are concerned about areas that may not have gotten rain and will continue to install containment lines,” Girard noted.
Between 1983 and 1992, wildfires burned an average of 2.7 million acres per year. The 10-year average for the number of acres burned is about 6.8 million acres per year and the trend is increasing, according to officials.
The Mill Creek Fire in Cocke County along westbound Interstate 40 at mile marker 446 was approximately 262 acres and 25% contained as of Sunday.
Crews continued to establish containment lines throughout the day Sunday. The fire is being managed jointly by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and the USDA Forest Service Cherokee National Forest.
For both fires, no structures are reportedly threatened. Smoke may be visible. Wildfires can produce high quantities of smoke.
During wildfire activity, firefighters can do little to reduce smoke impacts. Affected communities should remain aware of smoke advisories and conditions. Learn more at airnow.gov
The public is asked to not use unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, in a fire area. Doing so endangers the lives of pilots and firefighters.
Never fly unmanned aircraft over or near a fire.
