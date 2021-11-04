A chance for local young people to be involved in the literary arts is coming up this weekend.
The Young Authors Conference is set for this Saturday, Nov. 6 at McMinn Central High School.
The conference will be held from 8 a.m. until noon and will feature four guest speakers.
“We will have Stephanie Campisi, she is an author who recently moved into the area. We have Rita Lorraine Hubbard, who is a Chattanooga author. We have Sandra Markle, who has written over 200 books on science. And we have an alumni of McMinn County High School, Zack Akers, who wrote and directed the podcast ‘Limetown,’ which is on its way to being a book and a movie,” said Etowah Arts Commission Executive Director Heather Vanskiver. “The registration for the event will start at 8 a.m. that morning and it will have a $5 fee to get in.”
This year marks a milestone for the event as it is the 30th Young Authors Conference. It will also be a bit of a first for Vanskiver.
“I’m really excited about this and this is the first one that I really got to do hands on,” she expressed. “Last year we did virtual, so this time is going to be a lot different. I’m really excited to see what kind of experience this is going to be.”
Vanskiver had participated in organizing the event with Pat Armstrong, who was the previous executive director for the Etowah Arts Commission, and then last year’s event was significantly altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I did a walk through with her on the last conference that she put together and then I had to do a virtual one (last year) because of the pandemic,” she noted. “This one will have virtual and in-person components, so I think it is going to go great.”
Vanskiver noted that two of the guest speakers will appear virtually during the conference, while the other two will be on-site. Campisi and Hubbard are set to be in-person, while Markle and Akers will attend virtually.
“I would love for more kids to show up and to get more high school students interested in this,” she expressed. “There haven’t been previous speakers for high schoolers in this, which I think is something that we can expand on. High schoolers who are going out into the great work world, this could give them extra resources and opportunities to talk to people who have already been there and done that.”
She believes this event is extremely important to the students of the community.
“It has encouraged a lot of kids and has brought a lot of families together,” she said. “It is great to see this event be handed down. This could have a great impact on literacy and break down the barriers between people who want to write stories and those who do write stories and allowing them to gain self confidence.”
Last year’s virtual conference had enough support to provide donations to schools. This year will feature a book sale, autographs, refreshments and book sharing time along with the guest speakers.
“We actually had a lot of people last year sponsor different schools and libraries that we were able to provide the schools and libraries with books from the guest speakers,” she noted. “For this year we hope to see a lot of people there.”
