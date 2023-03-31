Tanner Cook and Dustin Kennedy are Athens Utilities Board’s (AUB) newest journeyman linemen and the utility’s most recent employees to receive an advanced certification within their field of work.
Cook began his career with AUB in the utility’s Water Division in 2013. In two years, he passed the state of Tennessee’s Water Distribution Grade 2 Test. In 2016, he completed the AUB Water Division Apprenticeship Program. And in 2017, he transitioned over to the Power Division to begin an apprentice program for lineman.
Kennedy took a different path towards becoming a lineman. He began his career with AUB as a meter reader in 2016. In October of 2017, after completing vigorous interviews, he started his apprenticeship program for lineman.
“I am not real sure an exact reason as to why I wanted to become a lineman. The responsibilities and job duties of a lineman really appealed to me, even though I knew the program would be several years and challenging,” Cook said.
“It is more than just being a lineman for me, it is a way of life. I am now the fourth-generation lineman in my family. It is what I have always wanted to do. More than anything, I wanted to make my dad and ‘papaw’ proud,” said Kennedy.
The apprentice program is five years of hands-on learning in the field and hours of testing and classes. Cook and Kennedy were able to attend these classes together. They spent time in Scottsboro, Ala., at the Bellefonte nuclear facility practicing safe climbing techniques, training on all aspects of line work and construction, and focusing on safety. They also spent time in training in Greeneville.
“Tanner Cook and Dustin Kennedy are a joy to work with and manage. I am thrilled to see them reach lineman status and I am proud to call them ours,” said Kevin Goins, superintendent of AUB’s Power Division.
“Dustin is a multi-generational lineman as his grandfather, his dad, and twin brother, who are all linemen. Dustin has a genuinely happy personality and is always eager to jump in and do whatever needs to be done. Dustin has really made AUB a better place and we are lucky to have him.
“Tanner is one of the most sincere and genuine people you could ever hope to meet. Tanner is the type that does not say much if he does not know you really well. But when he does say something, it will be important, funny, or both. He is a new dad, and through seeing his character at work I am sure he will be a wonderful example for his wife and new child.
“AUB is certainly better with Dustin and Tanner as part of our family. I look forward to working with them for years to come. They will absolutely be future leaders and trainers for future AUB apprentice linemen,” Goins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.