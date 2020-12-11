Derek Phillips, assistant program coordinator for the City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department, has completed the necessary requirements to become a Certified Park and Recreation Professional through the National Parks and Recreation Department.
Phillips is one of 110 individuals in the State of Tennessee to hold this distinction. The Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP) certification is the national standard for all parks and recreation professionals who want to be at the forefront of their profession.
Attaining the CPRP designation shows that a person has met education and experience qualifications and illustrates their commitment to the profession, as well as their knowledge and understanding of key concepts within parks and recreation, according to officials.
“I am very proud of this significant personal and professional accomplishment Derek has achieved, becoming a CPRP,” City of Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire said. “Obtaining this certification is a continued personal commitment to excellence in recreation our department is committed to providing the citizens of Athens. I am very proud of his accomplishment and ask that the magnitude of the effort, necessary to obtain this certification, be applauded by everyone.”
Phillips has an undergraduate degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Sports Management from Martin Methodist College and a master’s degree in Recreation and Sports Management from the University of Tennessee. He has served as assistant program coordinator since March 2020.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700 extension 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.