A reported issue with rodents has shut down a local business temporarily.
The Piggly Wiggly in Decatur has announced that it will be temporarily closed “to ensure health and safety standards are at or above local regulations.”
A statement posted on the business’ Facebook page included a statement from owner Gene Wade that stated “nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our customers, employees and community. We are working meticulously to ensure that our store meets or exceeds all health and safety standards.”
The statement also noted that the store will reopen “as soon as all issues are resolved.”
According to Tennessee Department of Agriculture Public Information Officer Kim Doddridge, TDA received a complaint about the store on Feb. 22 and, the next day, a regional supervisor arrived to investigate.
“During that visit, rodent activity was observed,” Doddridge said via e-mail. “A short-term plan to stay open was discussed, which included removing affected food items and cleaning/sanitizing certain areas of the store.”
She said a follow-up visit took place on March 7 and “because evidence of rodents remained, TDA issued the notice of closure.”
Doddridge said the next step for Piggly Wiggly will be to submit a written corrective action plan that indicates “how they will address the issues found in the store. Once that plan is approved by our team, a timeline to re-open can be determined.
“TDA is working with the store owner on benchmarks that must be reached for the store to re-open, including adequate pest control, cleaning and sanitation,” she continued.
