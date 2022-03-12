One man was arrested and another woman cited in Athens earlier this week on drug possession and intent to sell charges.
Drugs reportedly seized include cocaine, fentanyl, meth and ecstasy.
On Tuesday, officers with the Athens Police Department conducted a narcotics investigation which led to a search warrant being executed at the Days Inn located at 2542 Decatur Pike.
During the search, officers reportedly came into contact with a male and female occupying a hotel room. During a search of the room, officers and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents allegedly located several narcotics, cash, a firearm and drug paraphernalia.
The occupants were identified as Clifton Hall, 34, of Knoxville and Ashley Arnwine, 19, of Athens.
Hall was charged with possession of schedule II fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of Schedule II methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of Schedule II cocaine with intent to sell, possession of ecstasy with intent to sell, possession of Schedule VI drug with intent to sell, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
Arnwine was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.
“This investigation is a continuance of the Athens Police Department’s efforts to rid our community of dangerous drugs and was carried out in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Drug Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF),” stated a news release from the APD. “A complete list of charges and items seized will be provided when the investigation is completed.”
