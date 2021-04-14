MEDIC Regional Blood Center continues to need O Positive and A Positive blood donors.
In an effort to encourage donations, MEDIC is giving away a $500 E-gift card.
MEDIC is celebrating National Volunteer Week all month. Each week, donors will be automatically entered to win a $500 E-gift card. One winner will be randomly drawn each Monday this month — April 19 and 26.
All MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and Community Drives will take part, including the Athens location at 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104. For location hours, directions and Mobile Blood Drive list visit medicblood.org
MEDIC’s O Positive inventory level remains unstable and is currently critically low. Critical means that there is less than a two-day supply.
As a reminder, the blood, platelets and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
All donors will receive a MEDIC gift and Texas Roadhouse coupon. All donors are automatically entered to win the $500 E-gift card.
MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.
Appointments are preferred. There is limited availability for walk-in donors.
Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link or by calling 865-524-3074.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.