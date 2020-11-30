Athens saw a rise in new construction value in the third quarter of 2020, including the continued building of new homes.
“We had another really good quarter,” said Athens Community Development Director Anthony Casteel during his quarterly building report at the November Athens City Council meeting. “Land owners and developers added approximately $3.4 million worth of value to the city. That’s $618,000 more than we had last quarter.”
In the second quarter of 2020, the city added $2,763,508 in new construction value. The first quarter dwarfed the two succeeding quarters with more than $21.2 million of added value.
The largest projects during the third quarter were an expansion at Midlab valued at $1.5 million and a $400,000 expansion at HP Pelzer Automotive Systems.
“And we also continue residential development with seven new home starts valued at over $700,000,” added Casteel. “That’s something that has gone on this whole year and it’s been good to see.”
Athens has added more than $27.3 million in new construction value so far in 2020, which would place it among the highest yearly totals in the city’s history. Only three times since 2010 has the yearly total been higher than it currently stands for this year.
Athens set its record yearly total in 2015 with more than $43.1 million of added value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.