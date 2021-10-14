MCMINN COUNTY
County Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
Board of Education will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. There will be a board workshop prior to the meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss the DOS evaluation.
Election Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting will be to conduct mandatory state election commission training and to conduct any election business to legally come before the board.
ATHENSCity Council will hold the second part of a special called meeting on Monday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Tennessee Trade & Conference Center at Athens Regional Park. This is the continuation of the meeting that began on Aug. 10.
City Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
