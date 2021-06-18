The Athens City Council has taken its first step toward implementing a 4% hotel occupancy tax.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted, 4-1, in favor of the first reading of an ordinance that would enact this tax. Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller’s motion in favor of the ordinance was seconded by Council Member Jordan Curtis, with Council Member Dick Pelley casting the dissenting vote.
The council will vote on the second and final reading of the ordinance at its July meeting. If approved, the new tax would be in addition to the tax already in place via McMinn County. This would bring the total occupancy tax for stays in hotels within the Athens city limits to 9% — 5% levied by the county and 4% by the city. The tax is paid by hotel occupants, not the business owners.
Effective July 1, Tennessee cities will be authorized to implement this tax following action by the state legislature during this year’s session.
“There are parameters for how much it can be and what it can be used for,” said City Manager C. Seth Sumner at the council’s June study session. “The maximum for anyone adopting new is 4%, and so we’ve asked for the 4%.
“The limitations on its use are it has to be spent on tourism or tourism development,” Sumner continued. “Those are broadly-captioned terms. Tourism is anything that draws visitors into your community to spend money. So, as long as we’re able to turn around and take our guests’ dollars and reinvest in ways that bring more guests to our community to spend money in our businesses, especially in our hotels, our restaurants, our downtown area; to visit our visitor assets, which includes parks and recreation, museums, arts, all of those things that people come to the ‘Friendly City’ to enjoy.”
Lockmiller asked if the new revenue could be utilized for new signage at interstate exits to draw more attention to Athens and McMinn County. Sumner said it can as that would fall under tourism development.
“I’m all for that if we can increase the signage at our city and county exits,” said Lockmiller.
“It has a lot of implications for all the things we want to do downtown, I think,” added Curtis, referring, in part, to the Experience Masterplan 2020 recently accepted by the council that proposes a series of practical and aesthetic improvements around Downtown Athens.
If the ordinance receives final approval, Sumner said the lodging tax revenues would be retained in full for the first year.
“You build a fund balance that you can then use for special projects after the year,” he added.
The council unanimously approved a resolution in late 2019 to request that the Tennessee General Assembly exempt Athens from code provisions that, at that time, did not allow the city to levy an occupancy tax. The relevant code prohibited a city from levying such a tax if the county in which it is located had already levied the same tax.
State Sen. Mike Bell and State Rep. Mark Cochran, who represent Athens, introduced the bill for consideration during the 2020 legislative session. The state legislature went back into session following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it did not reopen the committee system except for a handful of necessary committees, so the bill was unable to move forward.
At that time, the city intended to seek no more than a 3% tax if it received this exemption.
“(The legislature) ended up changing the entire state law,” explained Sumner. “Instead of just exempting us as the practice has been for 35 years, the legislature actually changed and made that a general law now. So, any city or county that does not currently have a lodging tax may proceed with adopting one — they now have local authority to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.