Etowah City School officials are looking to increase their security measures to provide as much safety to their students as possible.
Administrators with Etowah City School have actively kept the topic of student and staff safety at the forefront for many years through a variety of training situations and equipment, according to Director Dr. Mike Frazier.
The topic of school safety has been brought to the public eye even more recently since the shooting that claimed six lives at Covenant School in Nashville.
“We are required to do active shooter drills just like we are for fires, tornadoes, etc., so we host these types of exercises,” Frazier said. “We go to lockdown and we teach our students about what is going on and what to do in case there was a real active shooter.”
Though the state requires two drills per school year, Frazier noted ECS attempts to perform these drills quarterly.
“We want to keep this information fresh in everyone’s minds but we don’t want to overdo it and scare the students,” he noted. “We try to make the drills routine so the students will become comfortable with the exercises. “
Currently Etowah City School is planning on updating the school perimeter through the use of a grant.
“We will be putting up new fencing and new gates that people currently aren’t familiar with,” Frazier stated. “There will be new gates put into the front of the school making it so people will have to go to the main entrance to enter the building.”
Frazier hopes the new perimeter will act as a deterrent towards anybody with ill intent.
“We are trying our best to think of ways we can secure our perimeter to a greater extent,” he noted. “We are very thankful that we are able to get the grant to help us secure our perimeter even better.”
Work on the new perimeter is expected to start this summer with the hope of having it completed by fall.
“We are looking into getting more sophisticated cameras for the school,” he added. “We want to take extra precaution and we feel the cameras will help.”
Another safety feature Etowah City School has to offer is a school resource officer.
“We feel the same way as our parents and that is that we have the most precious commodity in the world, which is our children, and our number one goal is to try to keep them safe,” Frazier expressed. “Every day we hope to send them home just like they came and we believe that we have been blessed to do that and we hope and pray that we can continue to do that. This is something that we stay concerned about and we discuss it on a daily basis. We are all just trying to work together to make sure that we keep our children as safe as we possibly can and I consider every day a blessing when the day is over and our kids are safe at home with their parents and we thank God every day for His protection.”
