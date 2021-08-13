The debates over mask mandates continued Monday night during the Athens City School Board meeting.
Currently, ACS officials are not requiring masks, but are still following a variety of precautions as the school year gets underway.
Those precautions are:
• Optional, but strongly recommended, mask wearing for staff and students
• Social distancing will be required by grade level cohort groups
• Handwashing and sanitizing stations will continue
• Cleaning and disinfecting of rooms, buildings and buses will continue
The lack of a mandate on masks took center stage Monday night as three citizens from the community and one board member spoke in favor of renewing the mandate from last year, while one board member opposed bringing back the mandate.
Once the floor was open for discussion on the policy, Board Member Johnny Coffman said he has a personal preference in favor of a mandate, but does not plan to make a motion to change the policy.
“I have confidence in (ACS administration) and this is not a condemnation at all,” he said. “I’m concerned by the numbers. I realize this puts me in the minority.”
He said his favorable view of a mask mandate stems largely from his six-year-old granddaughter, who is a cancer survivor.
“I would hate to think that after going through everything she went through, after being cancer free and a normal child … I would hate to think that something happened negligently in her school that could have been prevented,” he said.
However, Board Member Abby Carroll said she likes the current policy of strongly recommending masks and doesn’t see a mandate, at this point, as the purview of the board.
“I view my role as a school board member that my job is to provide students with the best education and the best educators that I can,” she said. “My job is not to be these children’s parent.”
She said the mask mandate was appropriate last year due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the lack of vaccines.
“I think we’re in a different position this year than last year,” she said. “Last year we had no idea what we were facing. Parents would struggle with making an informed decision because none of us knew. We have parents who can make an educated decision at this point, so I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to make those decisions anymore.”
While she doesn’t want the mask mandate to return, Carroll noted that she does want to ensure that people’s decisions are respected both ways without scorn.
“If a parent says ‘I want my child in a mask,’ we need to encourage that,” she said. “I also don’t think we need to step on other parents’ decision by having a child bullied for not wearing a mask.”
Whitney Kimball Coe was the first of the community members to speak, noting that she has two daughters in the school system currently and she has concerns about them.
“Last week, I requested that the Athens City School System heed the unanimous recommendation of your committee of pediatricians who strongly urge that we require masks,” she said. “It’s a plea now, it’s not just a request. Please keep my children and our children safe.”
Coe argued that the mask mandate last year helped in-person classes to take place all year and that needs to be considered this year.
“Thank you for helping (her children) thrive safely and I hope for a similar experience this year,” she said. “We know the steps we can take to lower the risk of COVID infection among our unvaccinated kids.”
Cynthia McCowan also spoke, asking the board members if not requiring masks was worth the potential downside.
“Comfort cannot be chosen over health and safety,” she said. “I want us to be able to go to school every day.”
The board also heard from Dr. Rachel Worley, who works at Athens Pediatrics, and she spoke for herself and for the American Academy of Pediatricians.
“We support masking for all children over the age of two,” she said. “We believe children are at an increased risk of harm when recommended protective measures are not followed.”
She said last week there were 71,726 total reported positive cases of COVID-19 among people under the age of 18. The previous week, she said, the number was 38,654.
She added that she believes masks helped greatly in keeping school in-person last year as well.
“I think that was the number one preventative measure that was implemented,” she said.
It was noted that the system’s summer camp was held with no mask requirement and there were no positive COVID-19 cases during that time among students.
“It’s a difficult decision,” ACS Director Robert Greene said. “We’ll consider everything we’ve heard here tonight. This is one of the most difficult times since I’ve worked in school systems.”
The decision on COVID-19 precautions is being left up to the ACS administration, though the school board has the power to make a change should they choose to do so.
“We’re going to look at it every day,” Greene said.
Board Chairman Mike Bevins noted that the key to fighting the pandemic is through vaccinations.
“I think we need to encourage our fellow community members to get vaccinated,” he said. “We need to encourage the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve the vaccines for kids under 12.”
