Kay Simmons is running for one of three seats on the Athens City Council in the Nov. 8 election.
Simmons and her husband, Mike, moved to Athens with their four young children in 1991. In the years since, she has served as the Executive Director of United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties, the Program and Membership Services Director of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Athens Thrive Regional Partnership Team, board secretary for Main Street Athens, and a member of the Athens Area Council for the Arts and McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
Simmons stated in her candidacy announcement, “The past 31 years have been a proving ground for me for this moment. I have worked with and/or served most areas of our community — in our local schools, with health and human service agencies, small businesses and industries, churches, artists, with all ethnicities and all ages.
“Athens is on the precipice of exciting times, which is why this election is so important. In order for our community to move forward with current projects and capitalize on our community’s potential, it is of vital importance for our city council to be seated with strong, capable servant leaders who have the best of all citizens and our community at the forefront of their minds. I believe I would be such a council member.
“If elected to the Athens City Council, I will work hard to serve all citizens of Athens; to make well-informed, wise decisions; to cultivate community where each citizen is seen, heard, and valued; to unite our council and community; to actively pursue and encourage civility; to promote partnerships and collaboration across all areas of our community; to grow our community; to advance positive, supportive relationships with existing small businesses and industry, and to attract new ones; to support educational excellence from birth to adulthood; to foster creativity through the arts; and to encourage and promote opportunities for all ages to develop and maintain good health — physically, mentally, and spiritually.”
Simmons concluded: “I love this community and would consider it a high privilege to serve you as a member of our Athens City Council.”
