The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following Facebook Live programs next week:
• Tuesday at 4 p.m.: Egg Parachutes STEM Activity
• Thursday at 4 p.m.: Garden-themed Storytime with Craft
Grab and go craft packets for the month of April are available for pick up at the library while supplies last. There are no programs at the library. April’s teens and adults self-care program is planting wildflowers. Grab and go bags are available at the library while supplies last.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure: The areas to be affected are the sidewalk and parking spaces 306 and 307 on Washington Avenue, from White Street to Church Street. These closures will last until Wednesday, May 19, at 5 p.m. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library invites the public to a special poster exhibition, “Picturing Women Inventors,” which showcases the historical breakthroughs, motivations, and challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals as inventors in the United States.
According to a news release, “The exhibition explores the inventions of 19 highly-accomplished American women, including astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen, athletes, engineers, and even teenagers in this remarkable group of inventors.”
“Picturing Women Inventors” is currently on display and presented courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It is sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies IF/THEN Initiative and Ericsson. The Etowah Carnegie Library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following closures: The areas to be affected are parking spaces 204 and 205 on Washington Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will be effective until Wednesday, May 5, at 5 p.m. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for traffic control signage, work crews, equipment, and construction material. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. Pedestrians are advised to use alternate sidewalk routes where able and exercise caution around the construction zone.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
Students in the research class of Tennessee Wesleyan University Public Health Professor Tara Prairie are interested in studying to what extent people within Athens are confident they can maintain a healthy diet and exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone interested is asked to participate in a research study about physical activity and diet during the pandemic. Participating in this study is voluntary. Participants will be asked to answer 34 short questions as part of the survey.
According to the school’s survey information page, risk is minimal to anyone choosing to participate in the study. There are no direct benefits, but participation in the study will add to the current body of knowledge about confidence in maintaining physical activity and diet during a pandemic
Responses to the survey/interview will remain confidential. Non-identifiable demographic information will be collected. Participants may skip any question. There are no alternatives to participation, however, refusal to participate or withdrawing from participation at any time during the study will involve no penalty or loss of benefits.
There is no compensation for participation and Tennessee Wesleyan University will not provide compensation for study-related injuries. In the event of questions or difficulties of any kind during or following the study, contact Prairie at tprairie@tnwesleyan.edu
The survey’s link is https://forms.gle/fJ6YVQstQtx6Kxty7
•
The McMinn County FFA Greenhouse will open Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m; and Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The greenhouse features an assortment of vegetables, flowers, herbs, and hanging baskets. Six packs are $3 each; full flats are $15 each; and single potted plants are $3 each. All proceeds will benefit the McMinn County High School Ag Department and FFA Chapter.
The greenhouse is located on the campus of McMinn County High School off Dennis Street. Inquiries should be sent to brittany.davis@mcminnschools.com
•
Athens City Schools is notifying residents of the City Park neighborhood that, as part of construction of the new Athens City Primary and Intermediate School, in the coming weeks, the concrete pouring process will begin, which will start in the early-morning hours around 2 to 3 a.m. and last for 10-12 hours a day.
This process will include concrete trucks, lights, and noises in the area.
A news release from the school system states: “We apologize in advance for this inconvenience.”
