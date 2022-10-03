Several of the future leaders of the new consolidated school building in Athens took a look at how the structure is progressing last week.
Some of the principals and assistant principals of both Athens City Primary School and Athens City Intermediate School joined Athens City Schools Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens and Director of Schools Robert Greene, as well as others, for the viewing on Thursday.
The plan in place has all four elementary schools — City Park, Ingleside, North City and Westside — being consolidated into one structure with two schools contained in it. It would include Athens City Primary School (Pre-K through 2nd grade) and Athens City Intermediate School (3rd through 5th grades).
It has been announced that Kristine Walden, current principal of City Park, will be the head of the primary school with Jill Swafford as the assistant principal. Angel Hardaway, who currently leads North City, will be the principal of the intermediate portion, with Ryan Armstrong taking over as the assistant principal.
The Pre-K through 2nd grade wing is currently closer to being done and Owens noted during the tour that it is expected students from City Park will be able to move into the new school by January or February of 2023. That will allow more time for construction workers to bulldoze City Park and install the parking lot that will replace it.
The rest of the ACS elementary school students are expected to start in the new building in the fall of 2023.
In the Pre-K through 2nd grade wing, the Pre-Kindergarten and 1st grade classrooms will be downstairs, while the Kindergarten and 2nd grade classrooms will be upstairs. There will also be two art rooms, two music rooms and two STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) rooms and about six special education rooms, with each having a smaller room attached.
The clinic, Owens noted, will have the capacity for three beds and will have its own heating and air system so as not to circulate its air throughout the rest of the building.
Each section will have magnetic controlled doors, according to Owens, and the sections are not structurally connected, to protect each portion in case of a natural disaster.
There will be a sprinkler system throughout the building, Owens said, and most lights have been installed and all will be LED. All first floor windows will also have a bullet-resistant film on them to add extra security.
The color scheme for each wing will be gray, white and yellow in the Pre-K through 2nd grade wing and gray, white and royal blue for the 3rd through 5th wing. There will be a transitioning of colors in the hallway that connects the two wings.
There will also be glass-enclosed balconies on the end of each wing that Owens said can have tables and chairs set up in them.
There will also be an elevator per wing.
