On Sept. 10 and 11, the City of Niota will hold its Ninth Annual Fried Green Tomato Festival.
The City of Niota and the Niota Depot Preservation Committee sponsors this event in Downtown Niota surrounding the oldest standing train depot in Tennessee built in 1854.
All proceeds from
this year’s festival will go toward building an
outside stage to be
used for community events.
Friday, Sept. 10, will start with bingo beginning at 7 p.m.
Many prizes donated by local merchants will be awarded and refreshments will be sold.
That evening concludes with the showing of the “Fried Green Tomatoes” movie on the outside of the depot. Bring a lawn chair and blankets.
Saturday is the official opening of the festival at 9 a.m., with a 5K and a 1-mile fun walk from East Niota Baptist Church starting at 8 a.m.
Opening ceremonies will have a patriotic theme, including a presentation of several Quilts of Valor to veterans.
Music will begin about 10 a.m. with bagpipes.
Other entertainers include Richie Layman and the Tim Hughes Quartet at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., a senior women’s dance group from Mississippi at noon, gospel singer Brad Harris at 2 p.m., and at 3 p.m., Hippy
Shakes.
There will be numerous food booths, some specializing in fried green tomatoes, and craft
vendors, face painting, a train ride for kids, a petting zoo, pony rides, an antique tractor display and more.
Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•
The Town of Englewood is currently seeking volunteers to serve on the
Englewood Library
Board.
The appointments are for a three-year term.
Anyone interested in serving should submit their name and contact information at Englewood City Hall.
Any resident of McMinn County is eligible to serve. For more information, call 887-7224.
