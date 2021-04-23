The City of Athens is beginning its search for a professional to provide oversight on capital projects.
At its meeting on Tuesday night, the Athens City Council authorized City Manager C. Seth Sumner to begin soliciting prospects to become the city’s project manager — a position that had previously been created by council action, but remains unfunded. Sumner requested that the council allow him to begin the search now and to fully fund the position as part of the next city budget, which is expected to be enacted on July 1.
“With the plethora of items that are on our agenda moving forward with construction, streets, rehabilitation to city properties, parks improvements; all of those things necessitate the need of a project manager to help alleviate some of the stress that’s been placed on existing staff who’re having to fulfill multiple roles right now,” explained Sumner.
The council approved Sumner’s request in a 4-1 vote on Tuesday, with Council Member Dick Pelley casting the dissenting vote and offering an alternative to hiring a full-time project manager.
“I think it’s an excessive expense and an unnecessary expense,” said Pelley. “I think there’s another way that we can accomplish the assistance to our staff, especially (Public Works Director Ben) Burchfield. … We can quite easily address this need by approaching the University of Tennessee and hiring some interns.”
Pelley said the money that would otherwise fund the project manager position would be better spent in either the city police or fire departments.
“Council, please join with me and vote this down tonight and look at a way without having to put somebody on staff that we pay insurance to, retirement to, etc., and a healthy salary, whereas an intern, we don’t have to do that,” said Pelley.
Council Member Frances Witt-McMahan asked about the viability of Pelley’s proposed alternative.
“My concern is we’re spending so much right now; are we going to be OK with a new position and all the other things that we have going on,” asked Witt-McMahan.
Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller joined Witt-McMahan by also inquiring about the possibility of seeking interns.
“I love the thought and I think that would be something that would have been wonderful for us to walk through during study session last week is looking at alternatives to funding this position,” replied Sumner.
Sumner said it is certainly possible to recruit civil engineering interns from the University of Tennessee or elsewhere.
“But they will not have the certifications that will be required for this job; they will not be able to fulfill the job,” said Sumner. “Interns are very capable, brilliant people, but we cannot risk our construction multi-million dollar products in the hands of someone that is not within our employment and not certified to conduct those ratings.”
Sumner noted that healthy sales tax collections throughout the pandemic indicate that the position can be adequately funded. Later, council member Jordan Curtis noted the city’s current and expected future growth in property value.
“Those are things that continue to grow revenue that will support this position longterm,” said Curtis just prior to calling for a vote on the original motion for approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.