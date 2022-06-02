Athens City Schools is currently setting up their Summer Camp programs, which are available for students in grades 1 through 8.
According to ACS Curriculum and Instruction Supervisor Melody Armstrong, ACS officials are excited to host their summer camp programs this year.
“After COVID, children need support in accelerating their learning and I’m happy to say that we have around 460 students signed up to attend,” Armstrong said. “We are excited about the academics and the STREAM activities that students are going to be participating in.”
Currently the 1st grade through 5th grade groups are full, however Armstrong encouraged any interested parents with children in those grade levels to call the ACS administration building to see if any spots become available.
“We always have students drop out for whatever reason so if any parents who have children in 1st through 5th grade that would like them to participate, please call and we will provide more information,” Armstrong stated. “Grades 6-8 we still have lots of room for students so if any are interested please contact us.”
Those who are looking for further information or would like to sign their child up to participate in the Summer Camp Program can call 423-745-2863 and use extension 0 to reach an operator so they can guide them to the proper contact.
“We have two camps. One will be taking place at Ingleside Elementary and that will be for the 1st through 5th grade students and the other camp will take place at Athens City Middle School for upcoming 6-8 grade students,” she noted. “It is exciting for the upcoming 6th graders because they get to spend time in the middle school where they will be attending next year, so it acts as a transition for those students as they get to learn the building and the staff while having fun.”
Outside of academics, the summer camp will feature a lot of hands on activities as well as taking trips.
“The middle school is, hopefully, partnering with the police department to do a crime scene investigation event and a nuclear physicist will be visiting from Oak Ridge, for example, for the 6-8 grade camp,” Armstrong said. “First through 5th will have Moises Contreras coming, E.G. Fisher’s art center will be coming to work with students, the creative discovery museum and they will even take a visit to the splash pad, so they will have some fun mixed in.”
She noted another benefit students could participate in would be tennis lessons for those who are interested.
“Students will be served breakfast, lunch and snacks daily. Transportation is being provided and Kids Connection is available before and after school camp for those who are accepted,” she noted. “They will have recess daily, field trips and just a lot of fun with friends as well.”
Armstrong believes these programs are critical for everyone, from the students who struggle to the ones who are looking for a challenge.
“We have probably 70 Athens City School employees who will be teaching during the camp so our camps will be certified,” she expressed. “A lot of places are struggling to find staff but that is not the case with Athens City and our teachers are willing to go above and beyond the call of duty for their students.”
Armstrong encouraged all parents to take advantage of summer camps as well as tutoring.
“It will be before and after school where a certified teacher works with three students at a time, so it is one to three ratio and that is another opportunity for students who may struggle to catch up,” she said. “These are opportunities at no cost for the parents that a student can take advantage of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.