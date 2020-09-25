A local artist has created a Christmas ornament for Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee that will be displayed later this year.
The 2020 Tennessee County Ornament Project selects one artist from each county across the state to design and create a Christmas ornament that will be displayed on a Christmas tree later this year.
The selected participant for McMinn County is Barbara Ensley.
“The project is being done by the first lady of Tennessee, the governor’s wife. This project was done about 12 years ago and she is now redoing the project,” Ensley said. “She asked an artist from each county in Tennessee to make an ornament that will be going on the holiday tree at the residence in Knoxville.”
The artists are given creative freedom with their ornament as long as the art represents their county, according to the guidelines Ensley was provided.
“I did quite a bit of research and it turned out that this is the 100-year anniversary of the passing of women’s suffrage and the 19th Amendment and McMinn County is where the deciding vote came from, so I decided to do my project on that,” she said. “Harry T. Burn was the representative for McMinn County that went to the special assembly that was called and he ended up being the deciding vote for women’s suffrage 100 years ago.”
She stated that she related to Feb Burn for the letter she wrote to her son before he cast the deciding vote for women’s suffrage.
“As a mom of four boys, I really liked her part in the story,” Ensley exclaimed. “That is why I painted ‘Love Mama’ on the ornament.”
Ensley decided that she wanted to be an artist when she was in fifth grade.
“It is something that I have been pursuing since then,” she stated. “I have always had a studio in my home but it has only been since we moved to McMinn County that I have an actual room (for the studio).”
She and her family have lived in the county for almost five years.
“We moved here from Spring City and before that I was in Chattanooga,” she recalled.
Her usual art style consists of working with acrylic and mixed media.
“I actually have a show, ‘Journey Towards Hope,’ that is going to be hung up on Oct. 5 at the Tap House in Chattanooga for 90 days,” she exclaimed. “It is a show that deals with mental illness and coping techniques for people, in particular, with anxiety.”
She believes the topic is appropriate given what has transpired throughout 2020.
“These days I think there are a lot of people that have a lot of anxiety due to COVID, politics, etc. and I just feel that it is an appropriate subject that people can relate to,” she said.
