McMinn and Meigs counties witnessed a drop in their unemployment rates for the month of April.
According to the State of Tennessee, McMinn County dropped by 0.7% to a rate of 4.7% from its previous mark of 5.4% in March, while Meigs County dropped 0.9% to a rate of 5.3% from its March rate of 6.2%.
State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd believes the numbers for April are a pretty good sign.
“Historically April has been a pretty good month for unemployment rates,” he said. “Last year was a pretty crazy year but if you go back to 2019 you would see a pretty substantial drop for April.”
He noted things are beginning to appear to return to normal compared to what the rate had been during the pandemic last year.
“This seems to be pretty good all around,” he stated. “It looks like we have more people employed and fewer unemployed, the labor force is up a little everywhere and that is good news.”
McMinn and Meigs followed suit with both the country and the state, as the national rate dropped half a percent to 5.7% and Tennessee slid 0.4% to 4.7%.
The rate also trended downward across Tennessee’s counties, as it fell in 87, rose in six and held steady in two.
That leaves the rate less than 5% in 70 counties — including McMinn — between 5% and 10% in 25 counties — Meigs included — and higher than 10% in none.
Perry and Davidson counties were the only two that saw their rate hold firm, while Giles (0.2%), Lawrence (0.4%), Lewis (1.9%), Marshall (2%), Maury (3.3%) and Shelby (0.3%) experienced increases.
Looking ahead to May’s unemployment rate, Todd predicts the local area could also see the month of May follow its traditional pattern as well.
“I wouldn’t expect a big spike in unemployment. Maybe it will flatten out or show a little more decline,” he noted. “In June we may see a little increase due to schools closing for the summer, but that is a normal seasonal thing.”
Across the area in January, the rate dropped 1% in Roane County to 4.4%, decreased 1.4% in Rhea County to 5.1%, fell 1.1% in Polk County to 4.2%, declined 1.2% in Monroe County to 3.8%, dropped 0.9% in Loudon County to 3.7%, fell 0.5% in Hamilton County to 4.3%, and decreased 1% in Bradly County to 4.1%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.