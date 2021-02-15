United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service officials at the Cherokee National Forest are seeking a volunteer host at Indian Boundary Campground in Vonore for the 2021 recreation season.
The period needed is from early April through the first of November. Dates may be negotiable depending upon the number of applicants.
Hosts serve as a Forest Service presence, overseeing and monitoring camper/campground conditions, cleaning fire rings and campsites, posting campground reservations, and rotate opening and closing the main campground gate daily with other hosts. They clean and service restrooms daily and assist with campground clean-up.
Hosts provide information regarding national forest recreation opportunities throughout the area. They also find time to fish, bird watch, read and enjoy the beauty of the surrounding area.
Campground hosts often develop an appreciation of the area and can learn the ins and outs of their campground from staying in one place for a while. The agency provides a host with training, support and a campsite with full hook-up for their camping vehicle in exchange for volunteering at the site.
They also have access to a laundry facility.
Those interested in becoming a host at Indian Boundary Campground can contact Mary Jane Burnette at the Tellico Ranger Station at (423) 397-8413 or by email at mary. burnette@usda.gov
For more information about the Cherokee National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/cherokee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.