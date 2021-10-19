The Charles Hall Museum & Heritage Center is gearing up for its fifth annual Cherohala Skyway Festival, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Saturday, Oct. 23, at the museum and its grounds.
Admission is free. There will be a $5 per vehicle preferred parking charge. Any profits go to support the museum’s mission of preserving local and regional history.
“Planning and hosting the festival is one of our major events at the museum,” said Pam Hall Mathews, president of the Board of the Charles Hall Museum & Heritage Center and event coordinator. “It feels like a big community reunion with invited guests as locals and tourists come together to enjoy the festival and the many collections at the museum.”
This year’s event commemorates the 25th anniversary of the completion of the Cherohala Skyway.
“The museum and the Cherohala Skyway depict my dad’s (the late Charles Hall) life work for Tellico Plains,” said Mathews. “It takes all of us for it to continue. Buying a hot dog, paying the $5 parking fee, volunteering or being a financial sponsor keeps us going and ensures the museum’s future for the benefit of Tellico Plains and Monroe County.”
The Charles Hall Museum & Heritage Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit with free admission, will be open for self-guided tours of both buildings, which showcase thousands of historical artifacts, pictures and documents.
A professionally-directed video, “Highway To The Sky,” will play all day in Building 2’s meeting room. The seven-minute video offers footage and photos of the early Tellico Plains-North Carolina wagon trains, along with the construction and completion of the Cherohala Skyway. Funding for the video was made possible by a grant awarded to the museum from the East Tennessee Foundation’s John D. Grubb & Louise G. Sumner Fund for Monroe County.
DVD or thumbdrive versions of the video will be available for purchase for $15 each. Proceeds will aid the museum in completing Wagon Train displays and a large historic map.
The Tellico Plains Kiwanis Club’s Cherohala Skyway Festival Art Show will also be displayed on tables and booths in Building 2. The art show features artwork from Tellico Plains Junior High School and Tellico Plains High School’s art classes.
Mountain Music
The Cherohala Skyway Festival will feature some bluegrass musicians and groups. The Mountain Music String Band will kick off the entertainment at 9 a.m.
The Graves Brothers, consisting of Tellico Plains native Tim Graves, a member of The Farm Hands, and his brothers Tedd and Mike, will play at 10:15 a.m. At 11:45 a.m., there will be an “Uncle Josh” Graves bust donation and stories with Josh and Evelyn Graves’ oldest son, Billy Troy Graves, leading up to The Farm Hands taking the stage at noon. The Farms Hands are veterans of The Grand Ole Opry. This foursome has more than 60 national awards and nominations. They are Grammy Award winners, Bluegrass Music’s Entertainers of the Year, hit songwriters and celebrated instrumentalists.
The entertainment also includes clogging by Deb McCarter, playing of the Cherokee flute by Jack Holland, Tim Decker & Tennessee River, and Just Us.
The SongFarmers will have a front porch picker’s corner at the courtyard of the museum’s Building 1.
The Josh Graves Memorial Dobro Pickoff Competition, sponsored by Monroe County Tourism, will be held at 3 p.m. The contest is limited to 10 entries. There is no fee to enter the competition.
Tim Graves, dobro player for The Farm Hands, 14-time winner of the Dobro Player of the Year, and the late Josh Graves’ nephew, will moderate the pick-off competition interlaced with human interest stories about “Uncle Josh.”
First, second, third and fourth place prizes, ranging from $100 to $250, will be awarded. To enter, call County Archives Director Jo Stakely at 423-519-0334.
In addition, Harold and Peggy Randolph will be recognized for loaning the museum an authentic Josh Graves’ dobro. “Uncle Josh” played the resonator for several years and named it “Elbert.”
The Graves family thought the instrument had long been damaged or lost and Tim Graves will share his story of the quest for “Elbert.” He also promised to play some tunes on “Elbert” that he used to play with his Uncle Josh.
Activities for all ages
In addition to mountain music, there will be a variety of free activities to entertain children, including inflatables, a meet and greet with the Team Lexi princesses and princes, barrel train rides, a petting zoo, crafts and other activities, and Cherokee games. All ages can also enjoy free horse-drawn wagon rides with the Shadden family and hay rides pulled by Mahindra tractors (provided by East Tennessee Turf & Tractor) throughout the day.
The Sawdust Dig, sponsored by Volunteer Federal Savings Bank, is back again this year. Children up to age 11 will be able to dig for treasures and cash. Participants will be divided into age groups and the pile of sawdust (and prizes) will be re-loaded several times for this event.
For a small fee, there will be pumpkin painting with proceeds benefiting the Tellico Plains Junior High School Beta Club. Ages 11 and above can make a corn husk doll for $5 in the living history area at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Beauty for Ashes will also offer face painting and hair color for a small fee, with proceeds from that going to the Tooter Coleman Tellico Plains High School Scholarship Fund.
The festival will also feature crafters and artists who will be displaying many products, from photography, painting, jewelry, leather, ceramics, quilting, needlework, woodwork and more. All items are handmade or hand-decorated or designed.
Living history
Take a step back in time in the living history areas. There will be demonstrations and games portraying the life of the Cherokee in the early 1800s, in addition to a Tennessee Trail of Tears Association booth with maps and information about the routes the Cherokee took as they were forcibly removed from their lands.
Learn how to use a cross cut saw at the Benton MacKaye Trail Association’s booth, watch musket making at the Sons of the American Revolution’s booth, throw a hatchet, watch a grist mill as it grinds corn into corn meal, use a corn sheller, make your own rope, learn about blacksmithing and more.
“The living history area is my favorite,” said Mathews. “This is such a fun way for folks to learn about our history.”
Interested parties can also bring an antique tractor, lawn mower, small engine, farm tools or classic vehicles to the Charles Hall Field, located behind the museum, by 8:30 a.m. James, Kristi and Zack Blankenship will oversee this display. There is no entry fee to participate. For more information, call James at 423-519-6009.
Southern specialities
Before the festival kicks off, participants can head over to eat a free breakfast with First Baptist Church of Tellico Plains from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
During the festival, guests will be able to satisfy their appetite with southern specialties, such as the Pork Palace’s pulled pork plates and fried ‘tater bowls. A&A Meat Co. will be there frying up thick slice of bologna on grilled Texas toast with grilled onions and grilled cheese sandwiches. Raby’s Diner will have gourmet loaded hot dogs with their grandmother Yvonne’s Tellico Beach Drive-In coleslaw, loaded nachos and Frito pies. Slim’s Burger Joint will offer hamburgers with all the southern fixins’, including crinkle-style French fries.
Dessert choices include funnel cakes, kettle corn, popcorn, homemade pork rinds, caramel apples, cotton candy, mini bundt cakes, ice cones, soft serve ice cream, and a wide variety of baked goods from the Tellico Plains Public Library’s bake sale.
“Before or after the festival, experience the excellent mountain and river valley views surrounding Tellico Plains by driving the Cherohala Skyway, a national scenic byway and the gateway to the Cherokee National Forest, or by visiting the 90-feet Bald River Falls, during peak fall color season,” Mathews said.
Sponsorship forms are available online at www.skywayfestival.com
For more information about the festival, visit the website, call 423-253-8000, or e-mail charleshallmu seum@hotmail.com
Updates are available on the 5th Annual Cherohala Skyway Festival event page on the Charles Hall Museum & Heritage Center’s Facebook page. The museum is located at 229 Cherohala Skyway in Tellico Plains.
