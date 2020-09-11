A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate Etowah’s Chew Chew Park on Wednesday.
The park officially opened on June 13 this year, however the ribbon cutting ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.
“This all started a little over a year ago and was delayed thanks to the weather, shipping, fencing and our lovely friend COVID-19, but it is open and we hope that our citizens and our little canine citizens enjoy it,” said Etowah City Manager Tina Tuggle. “The whole point in this (the ribbon cutting) is to thank the Boyd Foundation for giving Etowah the option to participate in this. This is something that we could have not done ourselves without taking steps back from our pool and other things, so this is a much appreciated gift from you.”
Randy Boyd of the Boyd Foundation and president of the University of Tennessee participated in the ceremony along with Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood.
“I just want to congratulate all of you, particularly Tina (Tuggle) ... We have given away money for dog parks all across the state. Our goal is to make Tennessee the most pet friendly state in America and so we created this contest which people compete for because you want to give it to people who are enthusiastic, engaged and really cared,” Boyd said. “Obviously Etowah really cared and won the competition and what is even better is when you meet someone like Tina (Tuggle). She had a vision. She had a plan immediately and it shows. The park is perfect, it is one of the nicest parks we have seen and so I hope folks in Etowah appreciate it and enjoy for years to come.”
The Boyd Foundation contributed a $25,000 no match grant to the City of Etowah for the construction of the park.
“Etowah is a small community. We are lucky to be a part of something like this because this is something that even large communities don’t get to offer their citizens,” Tuggle stated. “Nowadays your children and your dogs/cats are kind of the same. The main purpose when we go into this was to bring the community together with a common goal of everyone loves their animals so what better way to make friendships then through your animals?”
Boyd agreed with Tuggle that the park is a great way for citizens to become friends.
“While this is a dog park it is also a people park and people will enjoy the park just as much,” Boyd added. “In a world where we have so much to divide us we need something to bring us together and dog parks do that.”
