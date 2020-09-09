Decatur Wellness & Rehabilitation Center, formerly known as Grace Healthcare of Decatur, is undergoing some changes.
Located at 332 River Road, Decatur Wellness & Rehabilitation Center provides continuous care for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care residents. With a newly renovated building, they offer private and semi-private rooms, therapy services including inpatient and outpatient rehab, and nursing services including wound care, respite and hospice care, to name a few.
As of Aug. 3, the center now has its own in-house therapy team made up of occupational, physical and speech therapists. Decatur Wellness & Rehabilitation Center provides complex care and offers services to marginalized populations that may otherwise have difficulty finding placement.
They accept most major insurances and are Joint Accredited.
Patient preferences are a high priority, according to officials. Residents have the freedom to make their own schedules, choose between dining selections and participate in daily activities.
Under the current circumstances involving COVID-19, additional precautions are in place to protect residents and staff members. To maintain social interaction, activities include social distancing games, one-on-one visits with team members and window visits and video calls with family members.
Decatur Wellness & Rehabilitation Center often sponsors and supports local community events.
They are also active on social media including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information or to set up a tour, call the facility directly at 423-334-3002 and ask for Chelsey Miles.
