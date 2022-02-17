The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building starting this week.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library has new hours starting this week.
The new hours will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.
•
The Cherokee Beekeepers Association will host a free short course on beekeeping on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, located at 205 McMinn Avenue in Athens.
Registration will be from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., with the course beginning immediately after registration, and will conclude at 1 p.m.
This course will provide an overview of beekeeping, agricultural benefits, explain why you should be a beekeeper and focus on the basics of beekeeping. Free beekeeper supply catalogs will be available. Light refreshments and door prizes will be provided.
For more information, direct questions may be sent to secretarychero keebeepers@gmail.com
For anyone unable to attend the short course who would like to learn about beekeeping, the next monthly meeting of the Cherokee Beekeepers Association will be Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Athens AgCentral Co-Op, located at 920 Congress Parkway N. in Athens.
•
The warming center in Athens is open for the rest of this month and is in need of volunteers to help with check in, providing meals, or overnight stays.
There are a set of procedures to follow with rules and guidelines for all areas.
Anyone interested in helping should call Richard White at 423-333-5085.
•
The 76th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Thursday, April 21, at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m.
Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards.
Tickets are now on sale and are available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
•
On March 1, all unpaid 2021 Athens city property taxes will become delinquent, with a penalty added at the rate of 1 1/2% per month for each month taxes are delinquent until paid.
Citizens of Athens may avoid this penalty by paying 2021 property taxes prior to March 1.
After March 1, all unpaid 2020 city property taxes must be filed in Chancery Court for collection. Court costs, additional penalties, and legal costs may be avoided by paying 2020 property taxes prior to March 1.
For more information, contact Finance Director Mike Keith at 423-744-2712 or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
•
McMinn County Trustee Phil Tuggle is reminding taxpayers that Monday, Feb. 28, is the last day to pay McMinn County property taxes before interest and penalty must be added.
The Trustee’s Office will be open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday in February and Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We will accept mail postmarked by Feb. 28 and will be legal even if received a couple of days later,” Tuggle said.
The trustee drop box is located at top of the steps on the Washington Avenue side of the McMinn County Courthouse; however, any payments deposited in the drop box after Feb. 28 will be subject to penalty and interest.
The law requires the trustee to send unpaid “business personal property” taxes and 2020 delinquent taxes to Chancery Court on March 31. Delinquent taxes are assessed interest and penalty, plus court costs and attorney fees if sent to court. All delinquent county taxes must be paid before current 2021 taxes may be accepted.
Property taxes can also be paid online. Go to tennesseetrustee.com, click on McMinn County and follow the instructions. Taxpayers with delinquent taxes can call 745-1291 or email mcminntrustee@ comcast.net for the correct amount due.
•
The Good Faith Clinic will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Christ Community Church in Athens.
Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
•
The Athens Department of Parks & Recreation has announced the Daddy Daughter Dance, originally scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12, has been rescheduled. The new dance date will be Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. Dances will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Ticket information will be announced on Feb. 23.
“Our goal is to have a dance with as close to 100% capacity as possible. With the data we have in hand, it was determined that the March dates give us a better chance to do that,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks & Recreation. “We realize the dance is an important part of the life and culture of our community and I want to assure everyone that we are doing everything possible to make that happen, including having a backup set of dates. Thank you for your continued encouragement and for understanding the necessity of this date change.”
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
According to the State of Tennessee, Division of Property Assessment, taxpayers who have an Application Credit Voucher (ACV) for property tax relief from the State of Tennessee must process the ACV for payment by April 5.
If the ACV has not been processed by this date, the taxpayer may lose his/her credit for 2021.
If you need assistance or have questions about the ACV, come to the Finance Department at Athens City Hall, located at 815 North Jackson Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or call 423-744-2710.
