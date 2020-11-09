A house was destroyed by fire in Etowah last Thursday night, resulting in two neighboring homes taking damage as well.
According to Etowah Fire Chief Adam Hafley, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Hafley said they received the call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday with the damage to the house causing the home to be a “total loss.”
The Etowah Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Etowah Fire Department.
Two neighboring houses were also caught up in the fire.
“There was a house to the north and south ends of the fire,” Hafley said. “The Etowah Fire department was able to provide exposure protection to save those two buildings.”
The house on the south side of the burning building sustained the most damage from the neighboring fire with the vinyl siding “melted” off, Hafley noted.
Other departments on the scene that night consist of Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue, Englewood Fire Department and the City of Madisonville Fire Department.
According to Hafley, no one was harmed in the fire.
“I’m glad everyone was safely out of the home,” Hafley said. “I would also like to thank all of the surrounding agencies for their assistance, including the TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation).”
