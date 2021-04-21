Local officials celebrated the building of a major structure in Athens Monday.
Members of the Athens City Council, Athens City School Board and various city and school officials were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future Athens City Primary and Athens City Intermediate schools.
The new building will consolidate all of Athens’ four elementary schools — Ingleside, Westside, North City and City Park — into one structure that will consist of two schools — Athens City Primary (Pre-K through five) and Athens City Intermediate (second through fifth grade).
The funding for the new schools was originally approved in late December and there was going to be a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 28, 2020, when construction began, but it was delayed due to COVID-19 cases trending upward at that time.
So, it was delayed until Monday and the various officials were situated in front of active construction being done on the site.
ACS Director Robert Greene noted that school officials often talk about visions and dreams that they would like to achieve one day.
“It’s awfully nice for Athens city to be part of that vision and dream,” he said. “You can tell the heart of a community by how it treats its children and senior citizens — this is a real testament to the heart of Athens and Athens City Schools.”
ACS Board Chairman Mike Bevins also spoke during the event, reflecting on the how long-lasting this school will be for the community.
“Some moments in time have a lasting impact on lives,” he said. “This is such an event. It’s a great opportunity for the students of the system and the community.”
He also talked of how the structure will be a positive for many members of the community.
“It will be clean, fresh and inviting for the students, teachers and community members who will be in and around the school building,” he said.
Bevins thanked several of the people involved in making this new building happen, including the ACS Board; the ACS administration leadership and staff, including Greene and former Director Dr. Melanie Miller; members of the Athens City Council for providing the funds; the taxpayers of Athens for approving the tax increase required to pay for the structure; and Aaron Miller, the architect on the project.
“This is a monumental day for us,” he said.
Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner also thanked several people for their work on the project.
“We can look and see the physical foundation coming along,” Sumner said. “What you don’t see is the real foundation that led to this.”
Those who built that “real foundation,” according to Sumner, include Athens Finance Director Mike Keith, former City Manager Mitch Moore, members of the city council, the school board current and former members, along with the planners, architects, fire department and police department.
“It takes a community to come together and work together to make great things happen,” he said.
Bevins and Sumner both pointed out that, prior to this building, the city hadn’t built a new school in 50 years.
“I can’t help but think what this does long term for the next 50 years,” Sumner said. “There are no districts anymore. All Athenians coming together in the same place to get the same quality education.”
That led Sumner to also thank the citizens for directing city officials and school board members to make the building a reality.
“If we follow our citizens’ lead, then we will always do the right thing,” he said. “They gave direct input on everything you see advancing here today.”
Athens Mayor Bo Perkinson discussed the importance of focusing on education.
“Excellent schools are vital to a community,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing how we all worked together on this. I think this prepares the whole area for a great future.”
