A man is facing more than life in prison after a guilty plea Tuesday morning to a variety of charges, including felony murder and arson.
Roger L. Branson, 60, pleaded guilty in McMinn County Criminal Court to charges of Class B felony especially aggravated burglary, Class A felony murder, Class A felony especially aggravated kidnapping, three counts of Class B felony attempted second degree murder and three counts of Class C felony arson. As a result of the plea, he was sentenced to life without parole plus 30 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC).
The charges stem from an incident of October of 2019 when it was reported that deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on County Road 288 in reference to a domestic situation with “several buildings on fire.”
According to the report at the time, deputies attempted to speak with the male suspect — identified later as Branson — but he allegedly began firing shots from inside the residence where he had apparently started a fire. As deputies made their way to the back of the residence, they reportedly encountered the male suspect, who allegedly opened fire on deputies with a handgun.
Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody and deputies then located the female, who was reportedly deceased.
Niota, North McMinn and other local fire departments responded to numerous fires that had been set at the residence. The male suspect was transported to an area hospital.
From there, Branson’s case worked its way through the legal system until he pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
The indictments in the case came down from the McMinn County Grand Jury on July 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.