McMinn County voters can vote early for the Aug. 4 state and federal primary and state and county general election now through Saturday, July 30.
“McMinn County voters need to be aware that the August ballot is longer than we normally see and will take additional time to complete,” said Administrator of Elections TeAnna McKinney. “In this election, you’ll have the opportunity to choose which candidates will advance to the general election in November, to retain or replace judges and elect the county official officeholders in your county, and city residents of Englewood and Etowah will also elect city officeholders.”
Early voting runs Monday to Saturday at the McMinn County Courthouse. Monday through Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to noon.
On Monday, July 25, from noon until 5 p.m. and Tuesday, July 26, though Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you may also vote at the Athens Regional Park Conference Center.
McMinn County residents can find early voting hours, polling locations and view sample ballots at www.mcminnelections.com or the Secretary of State’s website GoVoteTN.gov and the GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
McMinn County voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot before they head to the polls. Reviewing the ballot and deciding how to vote may reduce time at the polls.
“With the longer ballot in this election, I encourage McMinn County voters to make your voice heard during our state’s generous early voting period,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Casting your ballot early and reviewing your ballot before you go can reduce the amount of time it takes to vote.”
McMinn County voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable.
For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov
For more information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the McMinn County Election Commission at 423-745-0843 or by emailing TeAnna@mcminnelections.com
