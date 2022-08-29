The Town of Decatur is moving forward in an attempt to acquire a new drinking water plant.
Decatur Mayor Jeremy Bivens stated the town has never received this much money through federal grants.
“We are super excited but this is not a done deal. We still have to do all of the preliminaries,” he said. “That is where we are at right now, doing all of the preliminary financials to make sure that it would work for Decatur. We are not going to have a $200-$300 water bill, I will not do that to the citizens of Decatur.”
He noted that all the neighboring towns pull water from the Hiwassee River.
“We are excited to finally get the opportunity to pull out of the river where we are not having to borrow or buy water from Athens Utilities Board or Watts Bar Utility Board,” Bivens noted. “We started this four years ago and at the time, this did not have the money to do it. We didn’t have enough assets in the town to cover the loans. I really want to stress that we aren’t actually moving forward with it yet. Something like this has to have alderman approval but it is my job to make sure that it is feasible.”
According to information provided in a news release from the Town of Decatur, the city was notified in July that it would receive funding to build a new water treatment plant from the State of Tennessee through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the 2022 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). The loan amount requested from the state is $11,770,000 with an estimated 62% of the loan to be principally forgiven.
“Getting an $11 million loan with a $7 million forgiveness is kind of unheard of, so basically all of the grants and loans are over $12 million, so hopefully we will be anywhere between $14 million and $16 million to build this new plant,” Bivens stated. “We can borrow the rest of the money from the government through federal assistance and not have to raise our water rates 10 times. I would not put the citizens of Decatur in that position.”
The news release stated the principal forgiveness is largely due to the BIL, which was enacted on Nov. 15, 2021. The bill authorized existing funding such as DWSRF to support drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across the country.
Bivens believes securing a new source of water for the town will be beneficial to future generations.
“In addition to the citizens of the town I also have to think of my daughter who is 4 years old. I need to know that when she’s an adult and lives in this town that she will have water,” he expressed. “It is a scary thought. We had a lightning strike a couple weeks ago and if it weren’t for the Athens Utilities Board and Watts Bar Utility we wouldn’t have water in the Town of Decatur right now.”
Bivens stated the town is currently running at 80% capacity for the well and spring.
“This would also open up avenues for some residential development and it will open up the opportunity to get more industry at our industrial park,” he noted. “We already have approval from the TVA concerning a new water treatment plant and that is a big hurdle. We have done the water testing and it met above all of the standards of being a clean water facility, so our next process is plant design, which we have started, and then start getting pricing.”
The Town of Decatur has partnered with Cannon and Cannon, Inc. for engineering services related to the new water plant, as stated in the release.
“We are not going to quadruple your water bill. We are one of the lowest water rates in the area,” he noted. “We are cheaper than Watts Bar Utility and cheaper than AUB, so in time like everything else, things will go up a little bit, but it’s not going to be the $200-$300 water bill that many think it’s going to be.”
