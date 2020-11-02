Despite strong opposition from one of its members, a majority of the Athens City Council voted to continue the city’s professional agreement with a retail consulting firm.
The Council voted, 4-1, at its October meeting to fund an additional year of service with Retail Strategies at a cost of $35,000. The city began its initial three-year agreement with the firm in 2017.
The firm provides a variety of services to market the city and assist in its recruitment of major retailers. Among those services are demographic research and analysis, market and location viability studies, and networking with its contacts in the retail domain.
Two firm representatives attended the Council’s October study session and gave a detailed review of the services it has rendered for the city and the results of those services.
Council Member Dick Pelley was the lone vote of opposition to continue the service agreement with Retail Strategies at the October regular meeting. He characterized the firm’s presentation at the study session as a “dog and pony show.”
“I don’t think that the company, Retail Strategies, in the past three years has earned their money,” said Pelley. “(Their presentation) was very interesting, but I think almost any marketing student that graduated from a university could do that or better. And as far as I’m concerned, spending $35,000 a year on their services is a waste of our taxpayers’ dollars.”
Vice Mayor Bo Perkinson said he felt the Retail Strategies presentation “was much more than a dog and pony show.”
“I think overall what they provide for our city — information, research, data collection, etc. — and their networking of retailers across the country and regionally is beyond something we could easily do otherwise for our city,” said Perkinson.
Perkinson suggested continuing the agreement for at least another year, during which time he suggested more frequent reporting of the results of the firm’s work from City Manager C. Seth Sumner.
Interim Council Member Lisa Dotson agreed with Perkinson’s assessment regarding continuation of the agreement and more frequent reporting. She also noted the expense the city would incur if it chose to duplicate these services in-house.
“It costs anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 to purchase the software and, so, it would be an expense to the city anyway if we tried to do market analysis,” said Dotson.
“There are probably programs out there as good, if not better, and not for $5,000 to $10,000,” replied Pelley.
Council Member Mark Lockmiller also explained his preference to continue the city’s relationship with Retail Strategies.
“I like their connections — the retailers that they already know and the other retailers across the country that know them,” he said. “A lot of retailers across the country know them more than they know us and so that connection, I think, is pretty vital.”
Lockmiller agreed with Perkinson and Dotson that the Council should receive more frequent reporting of the services provided by the firm.
Mayor Chuck Burris reserved his comments until last.
“When Retail Strategies came to the table, Council Member Pelley, you didn’t give them a chance then. You voted against it then before they ever got out of the gate, and that’s fine, that’s your decision as it is with all Council decisions,” said Burris. “But I looked back at the history of what had we done before (Retail) Strategies came into place. I can name you a lot of businesses that they’ve worked and brought into Athens, and they’ve got a lot more, like they told us in the meeting, that is coming.”
Burris also agreed that more frequent reporting of the firm’s activities would be beneficial to the Council. Burris then asked Sumner to give a synopsis of the services provided to the city by Retail Strategies.
“They don’t directly bring businesses to us,” explained Sumner. “What they do is they connect the dots with the property owners, with franchisees. They do the market research. They are right now working with us on housing data on helping our local developers with housing concepts.
“The data that they have at their disposal, these are modules that cost $50,000-plus a year. There are not free or cheap data out there to get. There’s just no defending that,” Sumner continued. “$35,000 a year is a drop in the bucket for all of those resources that would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. … They have brought more business to the City of Athens than we’ve spent on them in the last three years.”
“Well, I beg to differ,” replied Pelley. “I don’t think they’ve brought in half of what you say they did. And quite honestly, they’ve had three years to prove themselves and they have not.”
