The Town of Tellico Plains is looking forward to several upcoming events as the weather continues to grow warmer.
The first planned event is scheduled to take place on May 1.
“It will be the first Trout Festival in Tellico that will be held in the downtown square,” said Tellico Plains Mayor Marilyn Parker. “It will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and we will have a wildlife art show, we will have vendors and music, trout fishing vendors, and more.”
She noted that people can go to visitmonroetn.com for more information about the Trout Festival.
“June 27 we will have the Chaihaila Marathon, which is starting in North Carolina,” she noted. “I will be receiving more information on it soon, along with information on how people can sign up and where it starts ... The marathon will be ending at the Tellico Plains High School.”
The next event Parker announced is an annual event that takes place on the Saturday before the Fourth of July.
“We will be having our Dance on the Square,” she said. “This event is something that the Kiwanis Club sponsors and we will release more information as it comes in.”
Following that there will be a horse parade through town taking place on Independence Day as well.
“I’m excited about these events,” she noted. “I like to show Tellico off and show people what nice people we have here.”
She added she is really looking forward to two events in particular.
“I’m super excited for the Trout Festival and the marathon,” she expressed. “These are two new events that we have not done before so I think it is going to be pretty cool.”
She hopes the events will bring a sense of peace to people with a return to some normalcy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hope people will still be careful and safe, but I think this might be a sign that life might come back to being normal,” she said. “This is the right time of year to be outside and these events will allow kids to run around and play and also allow adults to enjoy life again. I think we are heading in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.