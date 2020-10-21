On Oct. 31, CASA Corridor of East Tennessee will be partnering with Creative Foam Corporation of Athens to host the annual 5K and Walk for Awareness at Athens Regional Park.
The theme of this year’s race will be “Costumes for CASA” and participants are encouraged to dress in their most creative costumes to support CASA’s cause.
CASA Corridor of East Tennessee is a non-profit organization focused on advocating for children who are in the foster care system due to neglect and/or abuse. A CASA advocate is a local volunteer who undergoes training to gain a thorough understanding of the foster care system, local court system and general child advocacy procedures.
Sean O’Neill, an advocate for CASA, has seen the benefits first-hand of children having an advocate to give them a voice.
“If a CASA can save only one child from abuse, it might not change the world, but for that one child, it can change their world forever,” he said.
Becoming an advocate does require a time commitment and a common question by the community is, “How can I help if I am not in a position to become an advocate?” The answer is to participate.
Costumes for CASA 5K will be held at Athens Regional Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. with the walk following the run at 9 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the organization and better equip McMinn’s advocates with the resources needed to ensure success of a child.
Registration forms and information can be found on CASA Corridor’s social media platforms, website and at the Athens Chamber of Commerce. Forms and payments can also be turned in at the CASA Corridor
Office located at 107 Park St, Athens, TN 37303.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.