CLEVELAND - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group, Inc. officials recently announced the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland as its newest location.
As a result of the project, SK Food Group will create 840 new jobs in Bradley County by 2030.
SK Food Group’s new 525,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will support the company’s growing consumer demand by utilizing automated technology to assist with sandwich assembly and food handling.
Located on Lot 1 in the Spring Branch Industrial Park in Cleveland, construction will begin before the end of the year and is anticipated to reach completion in 2025.
Founded as a mobile catering business in 1942, SK Food Group is an Arizona-based premium custom foods manufacturer. The company specializes in supplying sandwiches, wraps, snacks, flatbreads, burgers and other protein snacks for branding by corporate customers worldwide.
“Companies choose to invest in Tennessee because of our unmatched business climate and exceptional workforce," said Lee. "I thank SK Food Group for its commitment to create 840 new high-quality jobs and greater opportunity for Tennesseans across Bradley County.”
“We continue to see Tennessee flourish as the place for business thanks to companies like SK Food Group that choose to invest in our state, our skilled workforce and our communities," said McWhorter. "Cleveland and Bradley County have proven to be the ideal location for SK Foods, and we are proud that this company will soon call the Volunteer State home.”
“We are very excited to be adding the Cleveland, Tennessee, facility to our growing family of facilities, which span across the U.S. This project will generate 840 new jobs in the Cleveland region by 2030 and will leverage Cleveland’s best-in-class technology training program, along with our proprietary training and educational programs, to provide ongoing skills development to community members and allow our company to grow together with the community,” said Dustin Dixon, president of SK Food Group, Inc.
“This new SK Food Group manufacturing facility is great news for Bradley County. This big investment proves Bradley County is on the right track in economic development efforts. I appreciate the work of state and local officials who helped secure these jobs,” said Sen. Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.