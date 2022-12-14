The Athens City Council’s quest for a new city manager took another step Monday night.
The council has set up a five person search committee to find the successor for resigned City Manager C. Seth Sumner and, during Monday’s study session, the fifth person was officially announced.
Council Member Jordan Curtis added former Athens City School Board member Amy Sullins to the group, which already included Bob Roseberry, Richard Brogan, Lisa Dotson and chairman Jeff Cunningham.
When the rest of the council named their choices during a called meeting last week, Curtis chose to wait and said he planned to announce his pick Monday night. However, his announcement was ultimately made via Facebook.
“This is of great interest to our community, so I had a lot of people reaching out to me about it,” Curtis said, adding jokingly, “I said, ‘you know what, I’m going to go ahead and get this over with so that I won’t keep having people chew at me.’”
Curtis noted that he’s happy to add Sullins to the committee.
“I’m really excited for her to be a part of this group,” he said. The original plan was to name a five person committee with two alternates who would attend all meetings so they’d be prepared in case someone couldn’t continue serving. On Monday, Curtis said he had given that more thought.
“If we’re going to ask people to be alternates and be prepared to serve, maybe we should have two at-large appointees and have a committee of seven people,” he suggested. “If you’re going to ask someone to be an alternate, that is a commitment as well because they have to be informed and prepared to serve if someone can’t.”
After considering that proposal, Mayor Steve Sherlin made his own suggestion.
“Let’s leave it up to the chairman of the committee if he wants to integrate them into a full seven person committee,” he said.
Three options for alternates were then announced, with Council Member Dick Pelley suggesting Moises Contreras, Council Member Frances Witt McMahan proposing Robert Long and Vice Mayor Larry Eaton recommending Shane Sewell.
The expectation is that the council members will nominate two from that group and vote on them during their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.