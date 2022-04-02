After a two year absence due to COVID-19, the River Town Festival is returning to Calhoun and plans have been finalized.
The festival will be held on Friday, July 22 from 5 until 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hiwassee Meadowland Park, with other special events taking place on the river at the Hiwassee Blueway on Cherokee Crossing.
The Mid-Stream Market will feature craft and food vendors selling a variety of specialty items. Events include a 5k and 1k “Run to the River,” a cardboard boat regatta race, fishing contest, photo contest, boat rides on the Hiwassee Queen, a walk through town, children’s water games and a special duck race on the Hiwassee.
A variety of cash prizes and River Town prize packets will be awarded to the winners, including a two night stay at the lodge at Hiwassee Acres.
A new event to this year’s festival will be guided tours to “The Hidden Meadows.”
This 18 acre site is the proposed location for the new Calhoun greenway and includes a nine acre lake with an abundance of wildlife. Referred to as “the Meadows” in Trail of Tears records, the site may be accessed from the river via canoe or kayak and has several other land access points.
Members of the Hiwassee Blueway Association will be assisting in this tour.
Musical entertainment will run throughout the event. Cole Sitzlar will be returning to the Meadowland stage at noon Saturday.
Sitzlar grew up on the edge of the mountains in southeast Tennessee. He was featured as Ole Red Gatlinburg’s Artist of the Month in November 2019.
Friday night’s entertainment includes “September Song” featuring Andrew and Lindsey Kimball, who formed a band in 2010 while rehearsing for a show at the Athens Arts Center.
Their repertoire includes hits from the ’60s to the present.
Other entertainment will soon be announced and it is expected to take place on the Meadowland stage throughout the weekend. The movie “Valley of Light” will be shown in the park pavilion on Friday night.
Applications for food and craft vendors are available until July 8 and may be obtained at Calhoun City Hall or by going to www.calhounrivertown.com to the festival page.
Entry forms for competitive events can also be found at the same locations and may be registered prior to the events on the morning of July 23.
For additional information visit www.calhounrivertown.com, follow the town on Facebook or call Calhoun City Hall at 423-336-2348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.