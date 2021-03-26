Athens Main Street is planning a potential series of events that will take place each month that contains a fifth Friday.
The Fifth Friday event is being spearheaded by Main Street Promotions Committee Chairperson Stewart Mason with the intention of the first event to be held on April 30.
“The name of the event is Fifth Friday Spring Fling,” Mason said. “From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. we are going to close White Street and have some live entertainment, the shops are going to stay open later and we are going to have several food trucks.”
Mason noted they had asked local shops in downtown to see if any of their vendors would also be interested in participating in the event.
“Some of the local artists that have their work in some of the shops downtown have reached out and are planning on setting up for the event,” stated Mason. “Also, all of our businesses are welcome to stay open later, not just the ones that are downtown.”
Though the event is still several weeks away, Mason noted they already have some people committed to the event.
“Specific-wise, we have our food vendors narrowed down and we have recruited Ellen Kimball back on the scene through the arts center,” he said. “We are currently working on getting some Jazz musicians to come because that day will also be International Jazz Day and that is the kind of entertainment we are looking for.”
Mason believes this event is important to help relieve stress that was caused by the pandemic.
“Ninety percent of the event is going to be outside. We will have hand sanitizing stations for people so that they can feel safe,” he noted.
“The entire street is going to be closed to traffic so those in attendance can social distance as well.”
Mason said he is really looking forward to the event.
“We are calling this a street fair and, if all goes well, our next Fifth Friday event will be in June,” Mason noted. “If that happens we will close down a different street and maybe theme it differently so that it will be a little different each time.”
The event will also have chalk art the committee commissioned to help promote the atmosphere of the street fair.
“We plan on having them start a little before the event so that their artwork will be completed when the event starts,” he expressed. “There will be a little bit of activity but hopefully we can all come out and enjoy the good weather and hopefully have a good dinner.”
