A familiar face may be returning to Etowah soon to help guide the city government temporarily.
During the Etowah City Commission’s special called meeting Wednesday, it was announced that current City Manager Tina Tuggle is taking some time off.
“The current city manager is currently off on FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act),” Mayor Burke Garwood said during the meeting. “That is about as far as we can go with that.”
After a brief discussion, the commissioners decided they would approach Mike Tallent, who has previously worked as interim city manager for Etowah, to temporarily act as a sort of consultant for the city government during Tuggle’s absence.
Tallent has previously served as Etowah’s interim city manager for four months, beginning in July of 2016.
According to Garwood, having Tallent’s knowledge base in place until Tuggle returns from FMLA should work well.
“He is handy. He has been here before and we have had some problems before that we had to utilize him to fix,” Garwood said. “He lives in Tellico and he has worked with the state for years so he has a good working knowledge with all that we do and how to do it.”
Garwood praised Tallent’s work ethic from his previous encounters with him.
“He is just a good, trustworthy type of person,” Garwood said. “He doesn’t get too excited about things ... we just see no other better choice.”
He noted the last time Tallent worked as city manager he did an “admirable” job.
“There is no reason to think that he can’t hold down the fort for the next two or three months or however long we need to use him,” Garwood expressed. “He has around 60 hours that he can work right now and we know that Tuggle will be out for about 12 weeks, so that gives us about five hours a week with him.”
He stated they would use his remaining time as needed.
“We want him not for the amount of time that he is going to be there but for his expertise while he is there,” Garwood said. “That is really the reason that we want him. His whole life has revolved around these city manager type of things.”
Garwood noted they hadn’t approached Tallent yet as of the meeting.
“We would be really proud to have him, though we haven’t asked him yet,” Garwood said. “I’m pretty happy where we are and we have enough programs going on right now with enough people who have been on those projects for so long that they should be able to complete the jobs fairly well. Maybe not as well as the city manager could, but we will be able to get the job done.”
Tallent holds a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Wesleyan College (now University) and a master’s degree from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. His work history includes serving as city administrator in LaFollette from 1978 to 1979.
He began his career with the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) in late-1979 as a municipal management consultant. In 1988, he was elevated to a senior management consultant. Tallent became assistant director of MTAS in 1996 and continued in that role until 2008 when he was named interim executive director.
After less than a year, Tallent became MTAS’ full-time executive director, departing the position in 2010.
From 2010 until 2012, Tallent served as assistant vice president of the University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service.
He has served as city manager on an interim basis for Etowah, Athens and Englewood over the past six years.
