Questions surrounding the pit bull ban in Etowah rose again during Monday night’s regularly scheduled commission meeting, but it was determined no change would be made on the ban.
Commissioner Diana Elrod proposed to change the language of the city ban.
“I would like to recommend we replace the word ‘pit bulls’ with ‘aggressive dogs’ and we allow the police or animal control to make the determination and we don’t ban just one breed,” Elrod announced.
Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood stated there wasn’t any other breed that had the potential to become as aggressive as a pit bull.
“Some (of the other breeds) might bite, but you can knock those off of you,” Garwood said. “But these (pit bulls) you can’t.”
Garwood gave an example of a family who lost their grandmother after being attacked by a pit bull the family had raised since it was puppy.
Etowah Vice Mayor Jim Swayne also shared a story of man who was attacked by a pit bull while walking his dog.
“We made that call as a commission and we didn’t make that call (on banning pit bulls) very lightly,” Swayne said. “We had a lot of gatherings and things of that nature.”
Garwood noted the commission had been going back and forth on the pit bull decision many times before.
“We’ve argued it. Been for it and against it, then for it and against it,” Garwood noted. “(Pit bulls) go crazy and they have no quit in them. They tear and they rip. I’m sure that grandmother and mother thought the world of that thing. It was their baby and they treated it as such but it turned ... I’m not going to subject the people of Etowah to these things just because someone said ‘look here he’s my baby, he’s not vicious or anything.’ He might not be that way now but that doesn’t mean he won’t be that way in a nanosecond.”
Elrod then made the motion to change the language in the ban, which was seconded by Commissioner Misty Webb so they could initiate further discussion.
“I think those are horrible stories and I feel for those families, but I don’t think it is restricted to just that one group,” Elrod said. “If we look at statistics or even the history of Etowah, there are other breeds that had some bad situations. I can think of one on Georgia Avenue when I was a kid from a chow that tore into a kid and required surgery. I don’t think it’s any one specific breed, it is any aggressive dog.”
Swayne argued that he’s seen a trend in the history of dog attacks in the city.
“What I did personally was call in to city hall and asked for police reports and what I would look for was the breed ... as I went down the list that’s when we noticed pit bull, pit bull, pit bull and that is how I came to my decision,” Swayne said.
Webb reminded the commissioners there was a leash law enacted in the city, however Swayne noted the leash law was subjective.
Garwood pressed to move towards a vote on changing the wording from specifically calling out pit bulls to a more general term of aggressive dog.
The vote failed to pass with three commissioners voting against changing the wording and two in favor. Elrod and Webb voted in favor of the wording change.
