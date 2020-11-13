Americans across the country gathered on Wednesday to celebrate those who sacrificed to defend the country.
Those gatherings included Etowah, where AMVETS Post 100 held its annual Veterans Day Observance.
Among the many activities that took place during the ceremony was a guest speaker, Master Sgt. (MSG) (Ret.) Rathburn “Sandy” Ray, who recounted what it means to him to be called a veteran.
Ray initially joined the U.S. Army on Oct. 3, 1990 and was in the military for more than 24 years. During his time in the service, Ray was deployed to Iraq in 2004.
Ray’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, National Service Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and Tennessee National Guard Distinguished Service Medal.
“This gentleman is the epitome of a veteran,” Post 100 Commander Bob Holton said of Ray.
Ray served in many ways during his time in the military, including as a medic, paratrooper, cavalry scout, MP (military police), recruiter and senior fire support non-commissioned officer for a task force.
“The title I like best is simple — veteran,” Ray said. “A veteran is someone who, at some point in their life, wrote a blank check in the amount up to and including their very own life in defense of this great nation.”
Ray said the oath veterans take to defend the country has no expiration date.
“Whether that check was good for two years, six years, 20 years or even 40 years in the case of Col. Jimmy Williams, it laid everything on the table for this country,” Ray explained. “It stated their absolute belief that this country is absolutely the greatest nation on earth and worth the sacrifice of their own lives in defense of it and the freedoms this nation represents.”
He noted that bond brings together people from across the nation.
“They came from all walks of life — all colors and creeds — and they became service members for a multitude of reasons,” he said. “But we are all brothers and sisters in arms and we all have each other’s backs.”
Recognizing what veterans have committed to and done is vitally important for all citizens, Ray noted.
“Without them, there would be no America,” he said. “Every freedom we enjoy, all the rights that we have that we too often take for granted, all the promise and prosperity America stands for was bought and paid for by the service and sacrifice of military service members.”
Ray added that there are currently around 18 million veterans in the country and about seven million of them are over the age of 65. In active and reserve forces, he said there are about two million service members.
“To borrow the Marine motto, ‘the few and the proud,’” Ray said. “We serve with pride — pride in our branch, proud to wear the uniform and pride in our country.”
Ray said to this day, he’s happy with the choice he made to joined the armed forces.
“When the Star Spangled Banner is played, I stand at attention and I always get a tear in my eye,” he said. “The tear is for all of those who have served and sacrificed and the honor and privilege to serve this great nation and the opportunity that has been given to me. I am forever grateful to have been a soldier and I am eternally grateful to all those who came before and after me. To them we owe unending gratitude for the freedoms we all enjoy.”
Included in the ceremony both before and after Ray spoke was the McMinn Central High School band playing the service song of each branch of the military and the national anthem, U.S. Army Veteran Jack Clute giving the Pledge of Allegiance, Jo Winitsky of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary leading a remembrance for prisoners of war and those missing in action, Andy Russell of AMVETS Sons singing “God Bless America,” Williams reciting “I am an American” and Janet Corn of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary signing “It’s Always Been the Soldier.”
Williams also called the roll of the Post 100 members who died in the past year — Rual Johnson, Tim Buckner and Toy Elliott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.