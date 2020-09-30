A local club is giving something back to those who have given so much to serve this country.
The Claxton Family and Community Education (FCE) Club made a special donation to the McMinn County Veterans Services Office last Thursday. Club members Leslie Beria and Perry Riden delivered a large collection of hand-embroidered fleece quilts to McMinn County Veterans Service Officer Susan Peglow for Peglow to give to veterans served by her office.
The community service project began when a club member was in contact with Woody’s Lock & Key of Cleveland about a surplus of material the business was willing to donate. The business had purchased a bulk order of fleece and found it had more material than it needed. One of the co-owners of the business contacted the club member and offered to donate 38 large rolls of fleece. Each roll is enough material to make nine king-sized blankets.
Once the materials arrived, club members began cutting, trimming and folding the quilts, as well as adding a patriotic embroidered pattern to each one. The quilts that were donated for veterans included images such as the American Flag; the silhouette of the United States in red, white and blue; and the letters USA.
The club often does projects such as this, though Beria said this is the first time some of the finished products were delivered for use by veterans. Riden’s friendship with Peglow led to the idea of making the quilts available for veterans. Riden’s husband, David, is the commander of the McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard, with which he serves alongside Peglow.
Peglow told Riden there is definitely a need among some of the veterans Peglow serves for quilts and similar items.
“I know there are a lot of veterans that can use them,” said Beria. “And we do this because we want to help people.”
On the same day, the club donated 47 smaller blankets to the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and has also delivered some of those custom quilts to area fire departments and to the Children’s Advocacy Center.
The Claxton FCE Club is a non-profit service organization that serves under the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Office of McMinn County and is comprised of a group of women who learn different skills and then put those skills to use on projects such as this.
“We have some amazing women with a lot of talent,” said Beria.
She said this project has been a very rewarding endeavor.
“It’s especially important to me because my dad was a veteran, my husband was in the military, all of his brothers were in the military, his father was military, and several of them retired from the military,” she explained. “This project is for the people who have served our country. They don’t always get the honor or help that they deserve and they do more than they ever ask in return.
“It’s always a good feeling when you do something for someone else,” Beria continued. “To be able to do this to help veterans is special in itself. To help anyone is special, but I think especially the veterans. Some of them so desperately need help. The feeling that it gives you to be able to help somebody is amazing to me.”
The Claxton FCE Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month and then holds a work day on the third Tuesday of each month. Club members work on this and other projects on their work days and from home.
“We have a wonderful group of women,” said Beria. “We just have fun together and we’re almost like sisters.”
To join the club or for more information, contact Riden by calling 423-336-5751.
