A potential change to the city charter was among the topics discussed by candidates for the Athens City Council last week.
The Athens City Council Candidate Forum was held at Ascension Life Church on Thursday and was hosted by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce. It featured eight of the nine candidates for three seats in the November election. John Duggan, Larry Eaton, Judith Hamilton, Mark Lockmiller, Jim O’Bringer, Dick Pelley, Bo Perkinson and Kay Simmons were all on hand, but Steve Sherlin was not able to attend due to a previous engagement. Seven questions were asked of each candidate, including opening and closing statements, ranging across a variety of issues.
One of those questions was “would you be in favor of changing the city charter to an elected full time city mayor instead of a city manager.”
Currently, the city operates under a council-manager format, which allows for five city council members and then they choose a mayor from among themselves and hire a city manager. Under a full time mayor format, the city manager position would likely be eliminated and the mayor would have more control over the city functions, similarly to how the City of Niota operates.
The following are the answers to that question, in the order they answered:
Mark Lockmiller: “If that was up today, no, I’d keep it the way it is. That doesn’t mean I can’t change my mind. I’m open to listening, I’m open to reading anything anybody’s got to prove their point. Again, if that was on the table for us to vote for, I would not. I have not researched that enough to say yes we’re going to change it or no we’re not going to change it. Just to change it just to be changing it, I don’t think that’s a good reason to be changing it. If there’s good reasons to change it, then let’s change it. Until that time comes, I want to do research and if reasons are brought forth that we need to change it, I’ll look at it, I’ll read it, I’ll study it, I’ll pray about it and we’ll do what we need to do from there. But just to change it to be changing it, no. But that doesn’t mean I can’t change my mind. That’s probably something that will be brought up in the next council session, the council that wins the election. So I’m ready to learn, ready to find out what the pros and cons are and then we’ll go from there.”
Jim O’Bringer: “I would not. In regard to changing our city charter to elect a mayor, I feel like that would take our city backward and would open us up for a lot of liabilities as a city. Right now, we have five people we call on for decisions. If you did it just to go with a popular mayor, you would only have that one person, as I understand what’s being pushed, and I feel like that’s a lot. If a certain group doesn’t trust five people with making decisions, that’s putting a lot of faith in one person to make decisions and I don’t feel like that’s wise for our city. All the research I can tell, most of the times when things go in front of the state senate, state house, such as a charter change, it has to be pretty well unanimous among all the council people and I just really don’t see that happening. I would hope our city would not go in that direction. Most cities that have a popularly elected mayor have a city manager as well, so then you’ve got two executive positions you’ve got to find salaries for and I feel like that would not be a very good steward of the city’s money, the citizens’ tax dollars. I just think that needs to be looked at very seriously before people make a decision.”
Dick Pelley: “Absolutely. Within the last 10 years, having served on the council for 20 years, I made a proposal approximately 10 years ago to the council that we have seven council members, four could be elected from districts, two at-large and then the mayor elected. We would do away with the city manager and have an elected mayor. When we have that, it enables us to, again, the mayor only votes when there’s a tie. There’s six people, three and three, that’s the only time the mayor votes. Technically, according to Robert’s Rules of Order, that should be the only time the mayor votes. So anyway, yes, I support an elected mayor and districts. Thank you and God bless.”
Bo Perkinson: “I’ve been fortunate to be involved in representing our city and our state in our Tennessee Municipal League, which represents cities across the State of Tennessee, and have watched cities function across the state and have watched the ebb and flow and changes. It’s clear to me a professionally run city, a city that stays ahead of the curve and looks ahead, and that’s what a city should do and what a city council should do, it’s best operated through the current one we have now, the city council-manager form of government. So I would not be in favor of an elected city mayor. Recently, in the last couple of years, Nolansville and Greeneville as an example, two cities that most of us know about — Nolansville is south of Nashville, Greeneville has various similarities to Athens and in fact we compare ourselves to Greeneville in so many ways (they have Tusculum, we have Tennessee Wesleyan University, the size is very similar, so many similarities) — they went to this form of government we have here, city council-manager form of government, and that is the direction more cities across Tennessee of any form of government and that is the dominant form of government for 345 cities across the State of Tennessee. I think we need to stay right where we are where the council serves the entire city.”
Kay Simmons: “No I would not. I believe that the form of government that we have now with the city manager and an elected council is a stronger form of government, it’s a more stable form of government. To have a trained city manager to oversee the day to day workings of our community is very important. To have that person be an elected mayor would just add instability in our city and it could mean that an elected mayor might not have the training that’s necessary to run a community the size of ours. And also, I wonder if that would also add in a political dynamic that might not be helpful for us where a certain elected mayor might feel beholden to a certain group of people to make decisions on behalf of them. Whereas if we are a body of council members at-large, non-partisan, we are serving the community with every citizen in mind and not just a select few.”
John Duggan: “I would say yes to that. I myself feel like the term good ole boy system has been going around here — I’d never heard it until I moved here. I think that flourishes almost in any dynamic, really, but I would think what’s been discussed is stepping on our county system — we vote for our mayor in our county. That system functions well, so I wouldn’t be against it. I would actually be for the possibility of looking into changing the charter and adopting it to where there would be a mayor and, like Dr. Pelley was mentioning, six or seven member, but we could stay with five for now before we move to districts — do things in increments. Big massive changes and abolishments doesn’t really help anything, but I think a shifting and change to a mayor that’s elected would make him more responsible to the people than the system. I think at this point in time it becomes a system, if you get in that system then that system votes you in then you’re part of that group, that good ole boy system. So I myself would be fore changing the charter.”
Larry Eaton: “Loaded question, but it’s a good one. Number one, we need a new something. Our city charter is outdated and non-functional with the way our city manager does. If anybody wants to look, go do a public records request on the emergency powers act the city manager wanted to do during COVID. He actually went to businesses and told them he would shut them down, he wouldn’t allow them to eat in their cars and he took the police with him. This is not what the city manager should be doing at all. Also, I think that our city needs districts. The reason why, the African-American community has not been involved. We finally got Frances Witt McMahan, but here’s the problem: most of the time you look back where everybody lives at, they’re next door neighbors. We need districts where everybody is able to have a council hearing, have somebody on the council in that district. We need to water this thing down on the way the city manager can and has full control of everything he does. It is unreal what our employees of the City of Athens have to endure and our businesses, not counting our city people that live here. We have to do something with our charter.”
Judith Hamilton: “No I would not. I believe it’s very clear that this city has been doing very well in most of its major decisions. Everything that has been presented to the city council for major expenditures is subject to approval by an elected board of council members. Every individual personnel decision and day to day functioning of the municipal government should not be subject to the kind of influence and power structure and partisanship that an elected individual would be subject to. If someone is educated and prepared to do the kind of work that is required of a city manager, they should be elected to it subject to the approval of the city council. That’s what we have and what we’ve had for many, many years and I believe if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”
