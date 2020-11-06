The McMinn Fire and Rescue Squad members are planning their annual children’s Christmas party and gift giveaway.
The event is set to take place on Dec. 19, beginning at 9 a.m. at 808 Congress Parkway S. in Athens.
To place their children’s names on the receivers list, interested parties should stop by the building and complete information forms on each child.
Applications will be accepted from 5-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays during November.
During the event, gift bags will be distributed that include toys, books, blankets and new pajamas that have been donated by the community, area businesses and private individuals.
Refreshments will be served and a visit with Santa is also on the agenda.
For information, call 423-745-6666.
