Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is planning to host its inaugural golf tournament to benefit the Monroe-McMinn County house.
On Friday, Sept. 24, the non-profit will host a tournament at Rarity Bay Golf and Country Club. The event, a four-person scramble, will include lunch from Chick-fil-A and will have several opportunities to win prizes, including a brand new car from Jacky Jones Ford for a Hole in One.
Also, every participant will receive a free Nike logo golf hat and Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.
Plans are in place to make the tournament an annual event.
Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The event also has five sponsorship levels available – Title, Advocate, Partner, Team, and Hole sponsorships. Each sponsorship level includes marketing benefits and some include the benefit of multiple teams in the event.
To register a team or to become a sponsor, visit www.isaiah117house.com/golf and choose Monroe-McMinn county. For more information, visit facebook.com/Isaiah117monroemcminncounty or contact Jennifer at 423-519-3393 or jennifer.collins@isaiah117house.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.