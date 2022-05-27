Taillights that weren’t clearly visible led to the arrest of a wanted man allegedly in possession of a large quantity of meth and cash earlier this week.
On Wednesday, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Zac Hawkins was on patrol when he noticed a black 1999 Nissan Frontier with tinted taillights that made it impossible to see the two rear, red lights.
So, he pulled the vehicle over on Highway 11 near Rocky Mount Road and identified the driver as Tarkenton Lee Martin, 41, of Cleveland.
When Hawkins asked Martin for his license, the man allegedly said it was revoked and Hawkins confirmed that the revocation, which happened on Jan. 2, 2001, was due to driving under the influence of alcohol in Bradley County.
Hawkins also reported that Martin was wanted for violation of parole. Athens Police Department officers then arrived on scene and took Martin into custody without incident.
As that was happening, Hawkins said he noticed a clear plastic bag with what appeared to be meth inside laying on the ground by Martin’s open driver’s side window.
At that point, Martin reportedly agreed to Hawkins searching the vehicle and the deputy allegedly found another plastic bag with what “appeared to be a large amount” of meth inside and the suspect denied that it was his.
Hawkins noted that Martin also had “a large amount” of money on him in both small and large denominations.
That led to the 10th Judicial District Task Force being called in.
In total, Martin allegedly had $1,461 on him and 30 grams of meth, which Hawkins said he believed was “not for personal use, but rather for resale.”
The deputy also ran a search on the truck and allegedly discovered that it was reported stolen out of Marion County in January of this year.
So, Martin was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, theft over $1,000, driving on a revoked license, driving while in possession of meth and violation of parole.
He was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on the charges.
