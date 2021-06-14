A celebratory tone was in the air on Friday as the McMinn Higher Education Center building was officially christened.
Public and education officials both local and statewide were in attendance for the ceremony at the structure located at 2345 Denso Drive in Athens, discussing the importance of the center both as an actual entity and symbolically.
“We are here to celebrate what I think is a monumental day,” McMinn County Mayor John Gentry said as he opened the event. “This is going to change the lives of McMinn County residents and the lives of people living in the entire area.”
Not only is this center expected to be a place for local and area students to receive vocational and technical education, according to officials, it is also a joint effort of Tennessee College of Applied Technology — Athens, Cleveland State Community College’s Athens campus and the McMinn County UT Extension Institute of Agriculture.
“I hope you understand how unique this facility is to have three higher education institutions under one roof,” CSCC President Dr. Bill Seymour said. “You won’t find another collaboration, another partnership, like this anywhere.”
TCAT-Athens President Stewart Smith also stressed the combination of efforts between the three entities.
“The one thing I think is the most important thing that has come out of this building is the relationship between TCAT and Cleveland State,” he said. “This creates an opportunity for collaboration, it creates an opportunity for the community — whichever of us is best able to provide that opportunity will be able to.”
Officials hope this concept will begin to spread around the area, as well.
“You’ve laid the great ostrich egg for all of our other counties to look at and say, ‘man, I want that,’” UT Extension, Eastern Region Regional Director David Perrin said. “This is a holistic opportunity for education in this community.”
Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner echoed Perrin’s sentiments, noting that the higher education center can be considered a “new model” for this type of situation.
“Not only promoting efficiency in your tax dollars and efficiency in education, but most importantly the effectiveness of this facility bringing all people under one roof to promote workforce development and skill training,” Sumner said. “How important this is going to be for making Athens and McMinn County an even stronger place where industries want to grow, where industries want to be, where people want to come to learn to better themselves, to better their communities, so they can better their families.”
State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) and State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) both also spoke of how happy they are to see the MHEC officially open for business.
Cochran noted that while the concept of the building is important, what will really stand out is what is produced from the center.
“The results of this building that it will produce will be the model,” he said.
“This is a great day for McMinn County and a great day for Southeast Tennessee,” Bell added.
Classes officially began in the center on June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.