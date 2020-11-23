Donations are now being received for this year’s Friendly Fellow Club holiday food basket drive.
Local residents have the opportunity to help their neighbors by giving to the charitable organization to help provide food for those in the community this holiday season.
A community tradition for 80 years, the Friendly Fellow Club annually provides holiday food baskets at Christmastime to families in need around the area.
Donations that come in to the club help cover the cost of providing food baskets that make local residents’ Christmas a little more merry.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization and all contributions are tax deductible.
Monetary donations will be accepted at The Daily Post-Athenian’s office at 206 W. Washington Ave., in Athens, or by mail to The DPA, Attn: Friendly Fellows, P.O. Box 340, Athens, TN 37371-0340.
There is also a GoFundMe page that accepts donations as well. That page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/friendly-fellow-club-winter-food-basket-drive
Donations to the Friendly Fellow Club will be listed in The DPA as they come in throughout the holiday season.
One donation came in earlier this year, $600 from the employees of Dycho.
For more information on the Friendly Fellow Club, contact The Daily Post-Athenian at 745-5664.
